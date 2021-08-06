Sal Magluta and Willy Falcon, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list of TV shows is the only place to figure out which shows are doing well on the streaming service and which aren't, because Netflix sure isn't going to tell you exact viewership numbers. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Friday, Aug. 6 barely changes from yesterday, with Outer Banks, All American, and Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami in the top three spots. The only change is the return of the anime Hunter X Hunter in the tenth spot, which boots The Walking Dead off the list.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in July.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Friday, August 6

For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Miami Vice, Scarface | Is it good?: The craziness of the story will definitely hook you in

The most notorious drug dealers in the history of America were the cocaine smugglers of the 1970s and 1980s in Miami, and their story never gets old. This docuseries tells the tale again, with cops, ex-girlfriends, and friends of the drug dealers. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

For fans of: Wanting to believe | Is it good?: It's good... for a laugh!

This docuseries is a conspiracy theorist's dream: It's all about people who believe that the U.S. government has been keeping alien sightings on Earth from the public for decades. It's extremely silly and uses a lot of bad alien CGI renderings to make its points, but it's fun as long as you don't take it too seriously. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Uh, Love Is Blind -- this probably won't mean anything to you unless you watched Season 1! | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, to be honest

If you've spent the past year wondering what happened to the people on Love Is Blind after they agreed to marry each other without ever meeting face to face, this reunion special will catch you up with the cast. Some of them are married, some of them are engaged, and some of them are broken up, which means they're going to bring tons of drama when they're forced to be in the same place once again. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Running fast, the DC superhero universe | Is it good?: Like a lot of long-running shows, it's been better, but it's still fun

In Season 7, which was recently added to Netflix, Team Flash seeks to take down Mirror Master once and for all, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with marriage issues, and in the middle of it all, there's even some time travel. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Epic anime, characters with clear goals | Is it good?: It's a must-watch for fans of the genre

A young boy decides to train to become a Hunter, essentially a highly skilled mercenary, as the first step to finding his missing father. Along the way, he meets a number of fellow trainees who are each becoming Hunters for specific reasons, and they all go on big adventures together. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)