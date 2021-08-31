Camaron Engels, Betty Gabriel, and Jaylin Fletcher, Clickbait Netflix

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. The only way to figure out which Netflix shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Tuesday, Aug. 31 is almost identical to yesterday, with only the last two shows — the anime Edens Zero and the cat-tastic kids show Gabby's Dollhouse — swapping places. That means the mystery miniseries Clickbait still remains on top, with the recently renewed Manifest in second. We may see a shakeup tomorrow, as Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo, the follow-up to Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, makes it debut today.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in August.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Tuesday, August 31

For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Sitcoms of yore | Is it good?: It's a sweet show that will remind you a lot of family comedies you used to love

The fourth installment of this comedy catches us up with the McKellan family, who are settling into their new small-town life in Georgia after moving from Seattle. If you've never watched, it will remind you a lot of the sitcoms of yore, and not just because it stars Sister, Sister's Tia Mowry. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







7. The Chair

For fans of: Sandra Oh, the pains of academia | Is it good?: It's excellent

Sandra Oh is starring in another TV show, which means everything is once again right with the world. Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the newest (and first woman) Chair of the embattled English department at a swanky university. She navigates both professional and personal struggles, and crushes on a professor played by Jay Duplass, which is very relatable. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







8. Bake Squad

For fans of: Energetic cooking competitions | Is it good?: It is what it is

Milk Bar and MasterChef Junior's Christina Tosi pits some of her baking friends against each other in a competition to make the best yummy treats for a project. Creativity overflows with confections that you don't stand a chance of making yourself. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)

9. Gabby's Dollhouse

For fans of: Cats (both real and animated), colors, crafts | Is it good?: Frankly, it's adorable

A girl and her cat sidekick go on a series of adventures inside a dollhouse, make crafts, and bake cakes. Honestly, this sounds like a grand old time, and kids are almost guaranteed to enjoy watching their far-out adventures. Season 2 just arrived on Netflix to keep your kid busy. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Traditional Japanese anime, Fairy Tale | Is it good?: It's nothing new, but if you don't mind that, stream away

This anime is already out in Japan, but gets brought to America via Netflix. It comes from Hiro Mashima, who created the popular Fairy Tale series, and you'll immediately notice that... maybe too much? This time, the adventures follow a boy who was raised by robots, a girl who wears short skirts, and a talking cat. It's for anime fans who aren't looking for anything new. (Yesterday's rank: 9)