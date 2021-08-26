Josh Dallas, Manifest Peter Kramer/NBC/Warner Brothers

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. The only way to figure out which Netflix shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, Aug. 26 once again sees Manifest in the No. 1 spot after it surprise dropped Season 3 -- the final (?) season of the sci-fi drama that was canceled by NBC but is still hoping for a last-minute renewal from another source -- a few days ago. New to the list is the thriller Clickbait, a miniseries about a man whose kidnapping is livestreamed to the internet, with viewers deciding his fate. Less than a week after its release, the critically acclaimed The Chair drops two spots to No. 4.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in August.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Thursday, August 26

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. The Chair

For fans of: Sandra Oh, the pains of academia | Is it good?: It's excellent

Sandra Oh is starring in another TV show, which means everything is once again right with the world. Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the newest (and first woman) Chair of the embattled English department at a swanky university. She navigates both professional and personal struggles, and crushes on a professor played by Jay Duplass, which is very relatable. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

7. Bake Squad

For fans of: Energetic cooking competitions | Is it good?: It is what it is

Milk Bar and MasterChef Junior's Christina Tosi pits some of her baking friends against each other in a competition to make the best yummy treats for a project. Creativity overflows with confections that you don't stand a chance of making yourself. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Post-war chaos, broken windows, Tim Riggins | Is it good?: It's good for crime heads

This German and English language drama is set in the rubble of post-war Berlin as Allies stake claim and control over portions of the city. Taylor Kitsch, with his new 1940s Brooklyn accent, plays an American cop searching for his missing brother and assembling a police force while helping a German woman (Nina Hoss) deal with violent crimes in the city. It's a gloomy, competent police thriller set in a unique setting that's reminiscent of European crime shows, but it doesn't stick out as must-see. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)

9. Gabby's Dollhouse

For fans of: Cats (both real and animated), colors, crafts | Is it good?: Frankly, it's adorable

A girl and her cat sidekick go on a series of adventures inside a dollhouse, make crafts, and bake cakes. Honestly, this sounds like a grand old time, and kids are almost guaranteed to enjoy watching their far-out adventures. Season 2 just arrived on Netflix to keep your kid busy. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

THEY'RE BACK! Netflix surprise dropped the first four episodes of Season 7 of Grace and Frankie, which has been on extended hiatus for a while thanks to the pandemic. The comedy picks up right where it left off, with Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) having unceremoniously moved into the beach house with Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin). (Yesterday's rank: 9)