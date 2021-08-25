Josh Dallas, Manifest NBC

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. The only way to figure out which Netflix shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Wednesday, Aug. 25 is almost identical to Tuesday's, especially at the top of the list, proving that Manifest fans still really love Manifest. NBC's twisty drama, which dominated this list after its cancellation, reclaimed the top spot this weekend and is still holding strong. It's followed by The Chair, Sandra Oh's new dramedy about the scandals of college professors. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the football drama All American, the treasure hunting adventure Outer Banks, and the kids' show Cocomelon.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Wednesday, August 25

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. The Chair

For fans of: Sandra Oh, the pains of academia | Is it good?: It's excellent

Sandra Oh is starring in another TV show, which means everything is once again right with the world. Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the newest (and first woman) Chair of the embattled English department at a swanky university. She navigates both professional and personal struggles, and crushes on a professor played by Jay Duplass, which is very relatable. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

6. Bake Squad

For fans of: Energetic cooking competitions | Is it good?: It is what it is

Milk Bar and MasterChef Junior's Christina Tosi pits some of her baking friends against each other in a competition to make the best yummy treats for a project. Creativity overflows with confections that you don't stand a chance of making yourself. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Post-war chaos, broken windows, Tim Riggins | Is it good?: It's good for crime heads

This German and English language drama is set in the rubble of post-war Berlin as Allies stake claim and control over portions of the city. Taylor Kitsch, with his new 1940s Brooklyn accent, plays an American cop searching for his missing brother and assembling a police force while helping a German woman (Nina Hoss) deal with violent crimes in the city. It's a gloomy, competent police thriller set in a unique setting that's reminiscent of European crime shows, but it doesn't stick out as must-see. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

8. Gabby's Dollhouse

For fans of: Cats (both real and animated), colors, crafts | Is it good?: Frankly, it's adorable

A girl and her cat sidekick go on a series of adventures inside a dollhouse, make crafts, and bake cakes. Honestly, this sounds like a grand old time, and kids are almost guaranteed to enjoy watching their far-out adventures. Season 2 just arrived on Netflix to keep your kid busy. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

THEY'RE BACK! Netflix surprise dropped the first four episodes of Season 7 of Grace and Frankie, which has been on extended hiatus for a while thanks to the pandemic. The comedy picks up right where it left off, with Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) having unceremoniously moved into the beach house with Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin). (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now three seasons in, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 10)



