Samantha Logan, All American The CW

Netflix's Top 10 list of TV shows is the only place to figure out which shows are doing well on the streaming service and which aren't, because Netflix sure isn't going to tell you exact viewership numbers. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Monday, August 2 has an unsurprising new No. 1: Viewers are flocking to Season 2 of Outer Banks in its debut weekend, pushing the latest season of The CW's All American down to No. 2. A pair of reality shows all about slapping paint on skin, Tattoo Redo and Glow Up, join the rear of the list, knocking off Top 10 mainstays Never Have I Ever and Sex/Life.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in July.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Monday, August 2

For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Uh, Love Is Blind -- this probably won't mean anything to you unless you watched Season 1! | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, to be honest

If you've spent the past year wondering what happened to the people on Love Is Blind after they agreed to marry each other without ever meeting face to face, this reunion special will catch you up with the cast. Some of them are married, some of them are engaged, and some of them are broken up, which means they're going to bring tons of drama when they're forced to be in the same place once again. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Running fast, the DC superhero universe | Is it good?: Like a lot of long-running shows, it's been better, but it's still fun

In Season 7, which was recently added to Netflix, Team Flash seeks to take down Mirror Master once and for all, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with marriage issues, and in the middle of it all, there's even some time travel. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)





For fans of: Zombies, humans that are worst than zombies, coral | Is it good?: Season 10 is pretty good

With Season 10 fresh on Netflix, AMC's long-running zombie drama is back in the Top 10. This is the season the survivors took on The Whisperers following Alpha's massacre, and it was also Michonne's (Danai Gurira) last season. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Good stories about bad decisions, fixing past mistakes | Is it good?: No one's getting smarter from watching this

The permanence of bad decisions is best articulated through tattoos, and in this lighthearted reality series, participants get their very bad decisions redone by pro tattoo artists. The gimmick here is partners or friends get to call the shots on the do-over, and the human canvas doesn't get to see the work until it's completed. Yes, it's basically a one-way update of the British reality show Just the Tattoo of Us. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: r/Makeupaddiction, diversity | Is it good?: It's OK

In this reality competition program, aspiring makeup artists paint elaborate scenes on faces, essentially. Season 3 is especially noted for its diverse cast, including people of color, an autistic contestant, and they/them pronouns. (Yesterday's rank: 10)



