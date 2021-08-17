Rosa Salazar, Brand New Cherry Flavor Merie Weismiller Wallace/Netflix

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. The only way to get a gauge ratings on Netflix shows and figure out which shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Tuesday, Aug. 17 is another win for the Pogues, as Outer Banks is on top of the list for the 17th day in a row. The realty competition Bake Squad made the biggest move of the day, jumping from No. 8 to No. 6 in its third day on the chart. All American, Grace & Frankie, Hit & Run, and Cocomelon round out the Top 5.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in August.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Tuesday, August 17

For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Old ladies being friends and getting into hijinks | Is it good?: It's so great

THEY'RE BACK! Netflix surprise dropped the first four episodes of Season 7 of Grace and Frankie, which has been on extended hiatus for a while thanks to the pandemic. The comedy picks up right where it left off, with Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) having unceremoniously moved into the beach house with Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin). (Yesterday's rank: 2)







4. Hit & Run

For fans of: Unravelling the mystery of your dead spouse's death | Is it good?: It keeps things interesting

This action-thriller from the creators of the hit series Fauda follows Segev (Lior Raz), a tour guide whose wife is killed in a hit-and-run, which he quickly realizes was not as accidental as it appeared. Should we examine why so many action stories start with a woman getting killed? No? Cool. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

6. Bake Squad

For fans of: Energetic cooking competitions | Is it good?: It is what it is

Milk Bar and MasterChef Junior's Christina Tosi pits some of her baking friends against each other in a competition to make the best yummy treats for a project. Creativity overflows with confections that you don't stand a chance of making yourself. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Miami Vice, Scarface | Is it good?: The craziness of the story will definitely hook you in

The most notorious drug dealers in the history of America were the cocaine smugglers of the 1970s and 1980s in Miami, and their story never gets old. This docuseries tells the tale again, with cops, ex-girlfriends, and friends of the drug dealers. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







8. Untold: Malice at the Palace

For fans of: Sports documentaries, absolute f***ing mayhem | Is it good?: It's awesome

The new sports documentary series -- you can call it Netflix's 30 for 30 -- kicks off with a rousing look back at the infamous Malice at the Palace, perhaps the biggest black eye for the NBA. When Indiana Pacers forward Ron Artest was hit by a water bottle thrown by a fan and went into the stands to brawl with the home crowd, the media narrative was uniformly against the Pacers, which labeled them "thugs." Revisiting the incident with player, fan, and media interviews and new footage puts things in a 2021 perspective and will make you think differently of the chaos that day. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







9. Gabby's Dollhouse

For fans of: Cats (both real and animated), colors, crafts | Is it good?: Frankly, it's adorable

A girl and her cat sidekick go on a series of adventures inside a dollhouse, make crafts, and bake cakes. Honestly, this sounds like a grand old time, and kids are almost guaranteed to enjoy watching their far-out adventures. Season 2 just arrived on Netflix to keep your kid busy. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Wiccans, curses, slimy cats, cult horror | Is it good?: Good? Mostly. Weird? YES.

In this miniseries, Rosa Salazar (who is great in everything) plays an aspiring movie director during the 1990s heyday of indie filmmaking who gets noticed by a producer and thinks it's her shot at the big time. Unfortunately, the guy ends up being a creep, so to enact her revenge on him she gets help from an unusual woman (Catherine Keener) who just might be a witch. It's heavy on the spooky stuff, but with its own unique noir-ish feel. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)