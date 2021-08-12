Laila Lockhart, Gabby's Dollhouse Netflix

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. The only way to get a gauge ratings on Netflix shows and figure out which shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, Aug. 12 shuffles yesterday's list around some, but no one can stop the teen treasure hunt Outer Banks and the high school football drama All American from their 1-2 punch at the top of the list. Moving up a spot to No. 6 is the first installment of the sports docuseries Untold, which looks at the infamous NBA scandal The Malice at the Palace, and moving up two spots to No. 8 is the charming kids show Gabby's Dollhouse.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. If you're looking ahead, here are the best shows to watch on Netflix in August.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Thursday, August 12

For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Hit & Run

For fans of: Unravelling the mystery of your dead spouse's death | Is it good?: It keeps things interesting

This action-thriller from the creators of the hit series Fauda follows Segev (Lior Raz), a tour guide whose wife is killed in a hit-and-run, which he quickly realizes was not as accidental as it appeared. Should we examine why so many action stories start with a woman getting killed? No? Cool. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Miami Vice, Scarface | Is it good?: The craziness of the story will definitely hook you in

The most notorious drug dealers in the history of America were the cocaine smugglers of the 1970s and 1980s in Miami, and their story never gets old. This docuseries tells the tale again, with cops, ex-girlfriends, and friends of the drug dealers. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

6. Untold: Malice at the Palace

For fans of: Sports documentaries, absolute f***ing mayhem | Is it good?: It's awesome

The new sports documentary series -- you can call it Netflix's 30 for 30 -- kicks off with a rousing look back at the infamous Malice at the Palace, perhaps the biggest black eye for the NBA. When Indiana Pacers forward Ron Artest was hit by a water bottle thrown by a fan and went into the stands to brawl with the home crowd, the media narrative was uniformly against the Pacers, which labeled them "thugs." Revisiting the incident with player, fan, and media interviews and new footage puts things in a 2021 perspective and will make you think differently of the chaos that day. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







7. Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

For fans of: Wanting to believe | Is it good?: It's good... for a laugh!

This docuseries is a conspiracy theorist's dream: It's all about people who believe that the U.S. government has been keeping alien sightings on Earth from the public for decades. It's extremely silly and uses a lot of bad alien CGI renderings to make its points, but it's fun as long as you don't take it too seriously. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







8. Gabby's Dollhouse

For fans of: Cats (both real and animated), colors, crafts | Is it good?: Frankly, it's adorable

A girl and her cat sidekick go on a series of adventures inside a dollhouse, make crafts, and bake cakes. Honestly, this sounds like a grand old time, and kids are almost guaranteed to enjoy watching their far-out adventures. Season 2 just arrived on Netflix to keep your kid busy. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

