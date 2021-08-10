Chase Stokes, Outer Banks Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. The only way to get a gauge on how Netflix shows are doing and which shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Tuesday, Aug. 10 only does some minor shuffling from yesterday, with Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified dropping a spot to No. 6 and Car Masters: Rust to Riches sliding down to No. 9. Outer Banks stays in the top spot, where it's been for over a week ever since Season 2 premiered two Fridays ago.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for Tuesday, August 10

For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Hit & Run

For fans of: Unravelling the mystery of your dead spouse's death | Is it good?: It keeps things interesting

This action-thriller from the creators of the hit series Fauda follows Segev (Lior Raz), a tour guide whose wife is killed in a hit-and-run, which he quickly realizes was not as accidental as it appeared. Should we examine why so many action stories start with a woman getting killed? No? Cool. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Miami Vice, Scarface | Is it good?: The craziness of the story will definitely hook you in

The most notorious drug dealers in the history of America were the cocaine smugglers of the 1970s and 1980s in Miami, and their story never gets old. This docuseries tells the tale again, with cops, ex-girlfriends, and friends of the drug dealers. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

6. Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

For fans of: Wanting to believe | Is it good?: It's good... for a laugh!

This docuseries is a conspiracy theorist's dream: It's all about people who believe that the U.S. government has been keeping alien sightings on Earth from the public for decades. It's extremely silly and uses a lot of bad alien CGI renderings to make its points, but it's fun as long as you don't take it too seriously. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Grease, turning junk into art | Is it good?: It's a good series for gearheads

The recently released Season 3 of the automotive reality show is more of the same for fans: The crew at Gotham Garage finds a junker or gets a commission and turns an old car into a customized dream (or nightmare, depending on the client) on wheels. This season, the mechanics put a hot tub in a car and fix up an Impala. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Epic anime, characters with clear goals | Is it good?: It's a must-watch for fans of the genre

A young boy decides to train to become a Hunter, essentially a highly skilled mercenary, as the first step to finding his missing father. Along the way, he meets a number of fellow trainees who are each becoming Hunters for specific reasons, and they all go on big adventures together. (Yesterday's rank: 10)