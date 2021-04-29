Daisy Head and Jessie Mei Li, Shadow and Bone David Appleby/Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. On Thursday, April 29, the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list once again sees new episodes of The Circle boost the reality show up the ladder, but it wasn't quite enough for it to take the top spot once again. Fantasy series Shadow and Bone stayed at No. 1, followed by The Circle and The Baker and the Beauty, which somehow is still holding strong in the Top 5 despite only having nine episodes. In other news, Ginny & Georgia is reversing course and has moved back up to the seventh spot.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Thursday, April 29

For fans of: Game of Thrones in the style of Freeform | Is it good?: It's really entertaining

Based on Leigh Bardugo's dueling Grishaverse novel series, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, this big-budget young adult fantasy series follows a young woman who discovers she's in possession of a power that can save the kingdom. If you liked The Witcher but could do without its occasional silliness, you'll probably like this. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's still a lot of fun

Now, THIS is reality: Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. Beyond that all-too-familiar premise that we've lived for ourselves over the last year, each contestant has the decision to groom their profiles and online personalities how they see fit to be favored by others, who vote on who stays and who goes until there's one winner. That means some will intentionally catfish others, which is where the real fun and experimentation come into play. Season 1 ended up being surprisingly good-hearted as real friendships developed. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: ABC-style telenovelas, pastelitos, one-and-done dramas | Is it good?: It's a charming romance

The 2020 ABC drama didn't make it past one season in its original run, but it lives forever on Netflix! In this adaptation of an Israeli series, a humble Cuban-American who works at his family's bakery in Miami gets his life turned upside-down when he begins dating a super-hottie celebrity. Expect jealous exes, nosey paparazzi, and a sudden urge to munch on some puff pastries. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Nature, animals, David Attenborough's voice | Is it good?: It's a must-watch for any Planet Earth fan

Does anyone else like to zone out to the soothing sounds of David Attenborough narrating wildlife scenes when life gets to be a little too much? If so, great news! The latest BBC limited series is all about color and how animals use it to survive. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies

For fans of: Smart children, sibling rivalries | Is it good?: If you love Nickelodeon, sure

Much like iCarly and Big Time Rush, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is yet another Nickelodeon show about kids with big personalities. This one is about the titular quadruplets, who don't have a lot in common but manage to get into a bunch of mischief together anyway. Good for them! (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)

For fans of: Period clothing, true crime | Is it good?: It doesn't tell the whole story, but it gets the job done

There will never be enough shows about serial killers, do you hear me? Never! This one is a British miniseries about notorious murderer Charles Sobhraj (played here by Tahar Rahim) who killed a bunch of people in the mid 1970s. Jenna Coleman plays his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Sawing logs, catching Zs, passing the f out | Is it good?: It can work if you commit to it

The followup to Headspace Guide to Meditation helps debunk myths about sleep and gives tips on how to get on board the slumber train to Snoozetown. Like the Headspace app, it won't work unless you fully immerse yourself in it. Maybe just watch The English Patient instead? (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Pajamas, superheroes | Is it good?: My 7-year-old says it's amazing

A trio of six-year-olds put on pajamas and become superheroes to battle villains and probably protest their bedtimes. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





