Worn Stories Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched and popular TV shows is a great place to find out who's watching what. On Friday, April 2 the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list is dominated by kids and teen programs. Cocomelon, Big Time Rush, iCarly, Rainbow High, and Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir are in the Top 10, and I'm no math major but that's at least 40 percent of the list! Hey kids, ever hear of this show called Going Outside? Try it sometime. Elsewhere, it's nice to see the heartwarming docuseries Worn Stories make the Top 10, and the top three spots -- Who Killed Sara?, The Irregulars, and Ginny & Georgia -- remain unchanged.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Friday, April 2

For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

In this Mexican TV series, a man sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder. It's already been renewed for Season 2, which somehow comes out on May 19, less than two months after Season 1 premiered. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The Sherlock Holmes Cinematic Universe, supernatural crimes | Is it good?: Nope!

Those familiar with the stories of Sherlock Holmes will recognize the Baker Street Irregulars, a ragtag group of teenagers who were employed by Holmes and Dr. Watson. Netflix gives the alley kids their own show with The Irregulars, only this time they're under orders from Watson -- who's kind of a jerk here -- to solve supernatural crimes. Expect creepy-crawly procedural action with an overarching story and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones' The Hound). (Yesterday's rank: 2)







The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in April 2021

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies





4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Much in the way that people who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, people who grew up with Big Time Rush love Big Time Rush, a show about four teen boys who leave behind the normal teen life to pursue careers as pop stars. That was a really popular concept back in the early 2000s. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Being happy, amateur baking | Is it good?: It's as delightful as Nailed It! always is

Netflix's joyous baking competition about home bakers just doing their best returns with a fifth season that's twice the fun: This time, the cake "artists" come in teams, from best friends to siblings. People who know incriminating things about each other are exactly who we want pairing up in this kitchen. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

7. Rainbow High

For fans of: High school drama, dolls | Is it good?: Under no circumstances

Get your kid ready to think of high school in all the wrong ways by letting them become obsessed with this vapid program for young ones who are way too young for high school. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Girly superheroes | Is it good?: Your 7-year-old daughter is going to make so many YouTube remixes of it

The international computer-animated series, formerly on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, follows a pair of girl superheroes, Ladybug and Cay Noir, who get their powers from magical gems and protect Paris from supervillains. They also get crushes on boys. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Vintage clothes shopping, positive vibes | Is it good?: It is!

This docuseries connects life experiences to specific articles of clothing as people tell the stories of some of their favorite clothes. For example, a man who helps rehabilitate recently released prisoners talks about what he wore on his first day out of jail and its importance to him, a transgender woman shares the details of the first clothes she wore after coming out, and nudists talk about what they don't wear. It's not about the specific fashion, it's about the meaning. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)