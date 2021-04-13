Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched and popular TV shows is a great place to find out who's watching what. On Tuesday, April 13, the Netflix Top 10 TV shows is infiltrated by yet another Nickelodeon show, the 2014 comedy Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, which begs the question: What in the wide world of nostalgic tween shows is going on here? Big Time Rush and iCarly have also been regulars on the Netflix Top 10 list, meaning that either the shows are being watched by people who are rewatching it but have grown out of the target demographic, or the era-specific shows are picking up new audiences of tweens. I do not know! Elsewhere, the top four remains the same as it has been since late last week: This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist, Who Killed Sara?, The Serpent, and Cocomelon.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Tuesday, April 13

For fans of: Heists, Boston accents, good times | Is it good?: Yeah, it's wicked great

In 1990, a pair of men dressed as cops robbed Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and walked away with 13 masterpieces from artists such as Rembrandt and Degas, and the paintings and the culprits remain missing today. This peppy docuseries investigates what happened through interviews with the colorful characters involved. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

In this Mexican TV series, a man sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder. It's already been renewed for Season 2, which somehow comes out on May 19, less than two months after Season 1 premiered. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Period clothing, true crime | Is it good?: It doesn't tell the whole story, but it gets the job done

There will never be enough shows about serial killers, do you hear me? Never! This one is a British miniseries about notorious murderer Charles Sobhraj (played here by Tahar Rahim) who killed a bunch of people in the mid 1970s. Jenna Coleman plays his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Smart children, sibling rivalries | Is it good?: If you love Nickelodeon, sure

Much like iCarly and Big Time Rush, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn is yet another Nickelodeon show about kids with big personalities. This one is about the titular quadruplets, who don't have a lot in common but manage to get into a bunch of mischief together anyway. Good for them! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Sitcoms of yore | Is it good?: It's a sweet show that will remind you a lot of family comedies you used to love

The third installment of this comedy catches us up with the McKellan family, who are settling into their new small-town life in Georgia after moving from Seattle. If you've never watched, it will remind you a lot of the sitcoms of yore, and not just because it stars Sister, Sister's Tia Mowry. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Girly superheroes | Is it good?: Your 7-year-old daughter is going to make so many YouTube remixes of it

The international computer-animated series, formerly on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, follows a pair of girl superheroes, Ladybug and Cay Noir, who get their powers from magical gems and protect Paris from supervillains. They also get crushes on boys. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The Sherlock Holmes Cinematic Universe, supernatural crimes | Is it good?: Nope!

Those familiar with the stories of Sherlock Holmes will recognize the Baker Street Irregulars, a ragtag group of teenagers who were employed by Holmes and Dr. Watson. Netflix gives the alley kids their own show with The Irregulars, only this time they're under orders from Watson -- who's kind of a jerk here -- to solve supernatural crimes. Expect creepy-crawly procedural action with an overarching story and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones' The Hound). (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







