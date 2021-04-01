Andres Baida, Ximena Lamadrid, Leo Deluglio, and Polo Morin, Who Killed Sara? Netflix

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched and popular TV shows is a great place to find out who's watching what. On Thursday, April 1, the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list is the same as yesterday from No. 1-8, with two new additions at the bottom of the list: The ghost story docuseries Haunted Latin America and the kids show Rainbow High. The Mexican mystery Who Killed Sara? remains in the top spot, where it will probably be for a while, followed by the supernatural series The Irregulars. And of course, Cocomelon is still on the list, where it shall stay forever, long after we're all dead.

But of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, which shows are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 TV shows list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for Thursday, April 1

For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

In this Mexican TV series, a man sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder. It's already been renewed for Season 2, which somehow comes out on May 19, less than two months after Season 1 premiered. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: The Sherlock Holmes Cinematic Universe, supernatural crimes | Is it good?: Nope!

Those familiar with the stories of Sherlock Holmes will recognize the Baker Street Irregulars, a ragtag group of teenagers who were employed by Holmes and Dr. Watson. Netflix gives the alley kids their own show with The Irregulars, only this time they're under orders from Watson -- who's kind of a jerk here -- to solve supernatural crimes. Expect creepy-crawly procedural action with an overarching story and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones' The Hound). (Yesterday's rank: 2)







The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in April 2021

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's Top 10 movies





For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Much in the way that people who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, people who grew up with Big Time Rush love Big Time Rush, a show about four teen boys who leave behind the normal teen life to pursue careers as pop stars. That was a really popular concept back in the early 2000s. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Being happy, amateur baking | Is it good?: It's as delightful as Nailed It! always is

Netflix's joyous baking competition about home bakers just doing their best returns with a fifth season that's twice the fun: This time, the cake "artists" come in teams, from best friends to siblings. People who know incriminating things about each other are exactly who we want pairing up in this kitchen. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Girly superheroes | Is it good?: Your 7-year-old daughter is going to make so many YouTube remixes of it

The international computer-animated series, formerly on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, follows a pair of girl superheroes, Ladybug and Cay Noir, who get their powers from magical gems and protect Paris from supervillains. They also get crushes on boys. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







9. Haunted Latin America

For fans of: People who think ghosts are real, reenactments | Is it good?: If you believe in ghosts, sure

There's not much to this international edition of Haunted: People talk about their delusions and vivid imaginations. I mean ghosts! They talk about their encounters with totally 100% real ghosts. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

Here's what's worth watching in Netflix's overall Top 10 (movies and TV shows)

10. Rainbow High

For fans of: High school drama, dolls | Is it good?: Under no circumstances

Get your kid ready to think of high school in all the wrong ways by letting them become obsessed with this vapid program for young ones who are way too young for high school. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)