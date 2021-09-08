Camaron Engels, Betty Gabriel, and Jaylin Fletcher, Clickbait Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The top 10 list on Wednesday, Sept. 8 finds Clickbait still refusing to relinquish its hold on the No. 1 spot, while the No. 2 and No. 3 spots are still occupied by the timely docuseries Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror and the international hit Money Heist. The recently un-canceled Manifest moves up in the ranking today, coming in at No. 4.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

For fans of: Reliving very recent history | Is it good?: It's timely, but it's not saying anything new

This docuseries looks back at the events before and after Sept. 11, 2001, and the beginnings of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. I personally can think of nothing I'd like to do less than watch a 9/11 documentary, but I guess I'm in the minority. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Action, finding out who lives and who dies | Is it good?: Oh heck yeah

Even though you may not know it, Alex Pina's drama is one of Netflix's biggest shows, as the Spanish bank robbery saga's twists and turns have made it an international hit. The series is known for its ensemble cast of characters, mysterious backstories, and life-and-death situations. And with Pina's knack for action and eye candy, it's highly bingeable. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







5. Afterlife of the Party

For fans of: A Christmas Carol, but for party girls | Is it good?: Nah

Victoria Justice will have you saying "I think we ALL have guardian angels" with this movie, which stars Justice as a party girl who dies in a freak accident. She's given five days back on Earth to make things right with her loved ones and avoid an eternity of torment. Cheery! (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

For fans of: Sharks AND dogs | Is it good?: The kids will like it

A young boy whose parents won't let him get a dog befriends an adorable shark-dog hybrid mutant with a huge appetite. Not to be confused with Catfish. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Heavy subjects, Michael Keaton | Is it good?: It's mostly good, but it does have some problems

This biopic about attorney Kenneth Feinberg (played by Michael Keaton) asks a difficult question: What is the value of a human life? Feinberg was tasked with shepherding the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, no easy task financially and philosophically, but ultimately, numbers-guy Feinberg came around. There are some good performances, especially from Keaton and Stanley Tucci, but some of the melodrama hurts the mood and message along the way. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: The year 2008 | Is it good?: Absolutely not

Martin Lawrence stars in this movie as a talk show host who takes his fiancée back home to meet his kooky family. It's full of a lot of really weird, uncomfortable jokes that will probably make you think, "Wait, I don't even think this was cool to say in 2008." (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, seeing what could've been | Is it good?: It's best we forget about it entirely

There's probably a world where this movie was a huge hit and Ryan Reynolds got his superhero vehicle years before the Deadpool franchise, but that's simply not the world we live in. In any case, this movie tells the origin story of the Green Lantern, the DC hero who gets his superpowers from a ring. This movie was such a flop that Reynolds has even joked about it, but on the bright side, it does feature a young Taika Waititi in a supporting role. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





