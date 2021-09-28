Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd, The Starling Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Tuesday, Sept. 28 finds the reigning No. 1, the South Korean survival series Squid Game, undisturbed for another day, but Midnight Mass, Mike Flanagan's new horror miniseries, moves up to No. 2. The Starling, Melissa McCarthy's latest film, takes No. 3, followed by the kid-friendly movie My Little Pony: A New Generation and Adam Sandler's Grown Ups.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, September 28







For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Stephen King, The Haunting of Hill House, cerebral horror | Is it good?: We really dig it

After The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, creator Mike Flanagan is sticking with what he does best with another winning horror miniseries, only this time he's passing on the haunted house and going for a whole haunted island. The seven-episode series takes place in a fishing community 30 miles off the mainland and puts religion in the spotlight when a charismatic new priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives on the island with promises to lead his growing flock to salvation. As you can guess, it doesn't quite work out that way. Telling you any more would be a disservice to the storytelling. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

3. The Starling

For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, birds | Is it good?: It's a dud

I just want Melissa McCarthy to star in things that are worthy of her talents, is that so much to ask? The Starling, a movie about two parents (McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd) grieving the loss of their child, is just not it. It's not quite the unwatchable mess some of her other recent films have been (ahem, Thunder Force), but it's just a big, predictable snoozer. On the plus side, Timothy Olyphant and Kevin Kline appear in supporting roles. That's all I got here! (Yesterday's rank: 2)

4. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James, Rob Schneider | Is it good?: It's certainly a movie

This is one of those "Adam Sandler needed some money to add an extra wing onto one of his many houses" movies. It's about four childhood friends (played by Sandler, Rock, Spade, and James) who reunite after their high school basketball coach dies. I haven't seen it in many years, but the major thing I remember from it is a scene where Kevin James pees in a public pool and turns the water blue, so that's the kind of stuff you should expect from this one. Did you know Grown Ups came out 11 years ago? Just something to think about. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Kids discovering themselves, British accents, Gillian Anderson | Is it good?: It's one of the best teen shows on right now

The best-dressed British teens on TV are about to get a whole new look: school uniforms. Netflix's raunchy-on-the-outside, sweet-on-the-inside charmer Sex Education is shaking up life at Moordale in Season 3, which picks up as the students are starting a new term. Desperate to reform Moordale's reputation as the "sex school," new headteacher Hope (Girls alum Jemima Kirke) takes drastic measures to impose order, which go over as well as you'd expect. Where are Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) when their classmates need them? Still on the outs after a certain voicemail got deleted, unfortunately. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: Predictable twists, home invasions, did we mention predictable twists? | Is it good?: Nope!

Frieda Pinto stars as a woman who moves out of the big city and into an amazing new house in a small town with her husband, but their lives take a turn for the worst when a home invasion ends in a death. And THEN the truly predictable stuff begins to happen! If you haven't predicted what happens at the halfway point, then congratulations on watching your first movie ever. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







9. Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

For fans of: True crime, Primal Fear | Is it good?: It's pretty interesting

In 1975, Billy Milligan was charged with multiple rapes on the campus of Ohio State University. During his psychological evaluation, he was diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder, or multiple personality disorder. Monsters Inside looks at the examination and his trial with archived footage and reenactments, and it's good for viewers who know very little on the subject as it explains things from the ground up. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 9)





