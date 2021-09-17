Tom Ellis, Lucifer Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, Sept. 17 still finds Lucifer and Clickbait holding down the top two spots, while the 2012 Denzel Washington-Ryan Reynolds thriller Safe House unexpectedly comes for No. 3. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's action movie Kate has been bumped down to the fourth spot, and the social media-themed competition series The Circle, which recently dropped four new episodes, takes No. 5.

For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Even the devil doesn't have infinite lives. After being canceled by Fox, saved by Netflix for Season 4, renewed by Netflix for a "fifth and final season," and then resurrected again for a surprise sixth and final season, Lucifer's charmed afterlife on streaming is coming to a close. The final 10 episodes find Lucifer (Tom Ellis) preparing to take his place as God, not that he and Chloe (Lauren German) seem to be in a huge rush to start the job. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds, the Central Intelligence Agency | Is it good?: It's just fine

Ryan Reynolds plays a CIA officer tasked with looking after an international fugitive (Denzel Washington), but after the two are attacked by mercenaries they're forced to -- did you see this coming? -- work together in order to stay alive. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

4. Kate

For fans of: Assassins, death sentences, Woody Harrelson | Is it good?: It has no business being as boring as it is

You'd think a movie where Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays an assassin who's been given 24 hours left to live, which she decides to spend exacting revenge on her enemies, would be a tad more exciting. You'd be wrong: This one's a snoozer. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as fun as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its second season, but in any case, it's already back for a third. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Not too much new stuff happening here! (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

7. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

For fans of: Reliving very recent history | Is it good?: It's timely, but it's not saying anything new

This docuseries looks back at the events before and after Sept. 11, 2001, and the beginnings of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. I personally can think of nothing I'd like to do less than watch a 9/11 documentary, but I guess I'm in the minority. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Kids horror between Goosebumps and Fear Street, Krysten Ritter. hairless cats | Is it good?: It's pretty cool for kids and tweens who can handle scares

This adaptation of the 2018 children's fantasy-horror book by J.A. White is the perfect movie for the young horror fan in your life who is too old for things like Goosebumps but not quite ready for the teen-slasher gore of the Fear Street movies. It follows a young boy who is captured by a witch (a delectable Krysten Ritter) and bargains for his life by agreeing to tell her a new scary story that he writes each night. While there's no real blood and gore, there's definitely some creepy things -- Sam Raimi is a producer -- that will give some young ones nightmares for weeks, so make sure your kiddo is mentally prepared before they sit down to watch this. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Drama on the ranch, J. Lo, R. Red, M. Free | Is it good?: It's middle of the road

Robert Redford plays a Wyoming rancher whose life gets thrown for a loop when his dead son's wife (Jennifer Lopez) shows up with her daughter asking to stay with him. With both father and daughter-in-law still reeling from the loss of his son/her husband, tensions are high and secrets are revealed. Plus, Morgan Freeman has beef with a bear! (Yesterday's rank: 9)





