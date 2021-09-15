Lauren German and Tom Ellis, Lucifer John P. Fleenor/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. For everyone keeping track, the top 10 list on Wednesday, Sept. 15 is exactly the same as it was yesterday, which means that Lucifer, which recently released its sixth and final season, is still at No. 1, Mary Elizabeth Winstead's action movie Kate comes in second, and Adrian Grenier's series Clickbait takes third. The docuseries Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror remains at No. 4, and the German horror movie Prey continues its hold on No. 5. Stay consistent, Netflix subscribers!

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, September 15







For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Even the devil doesn't have infinite lives. After being canceled by Fox, saved by Netflix for Season 4, renewed by Netflix for a "fifth and final season," and then resurrected again for a surprise sixth and final season, Lucifer's charmed afterlife on streaming is coming to a close. The final 10 episodes find Lucifer (Tom Ellis) preparing to take his place as God, not that he and Chloe (Lauren German) seem to be in a huge rush to start the job. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Kate

For fans of: Assassins, death sentences, Woody Harrelson | Is it good?: It has no business being as boring as it is

You'd think a movie where Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays an assassin who's been given 24 hours left to live, which she decides to spend exacting revenge on her enemies, would be a tad more exciting. You'd be wrong: This one's a snoozer. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Black Mirror, feeling bad | Is it good?: You'll never believe the answer (not really)

Adrian Grenier stars in this twisty miniseries as a man who is held hostage by a mysterious bad guy. The kidnapper livestreams Grenier's character in captivity, complete with accusations that he abuses women, leaving his family wondering if they truly know him. Meanwhile, his fate is directly tied to the amount of views the stream gets. Sounds like a click-to-kill situation! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

For fans of: Reliving very recent history | Is it good?: It's timely, but it's not saying anything new

This docuseries looks back at the events before and after Sept. 11, 2001, and the beginnings of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. I personally can think of nothing I'd like to do less than watch a 9/11 documentary, but I guess I'm in the minority. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Prey

For fans of: Survival thrillers, bros in peril | Is it good?: It's forgettable

During a Bachelor Party weekend, five friends decide to rough it in the woods, only to find out they're being pursued by an unknown attacker with a gun. The dudes are in danger! (Yesterday's rank: 5)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Drama on the ranch, J. Lo, R. Red, M. Free | Is it good?: It's middle of the road

Robert Redford plays a Wyoming rancher whose life gets thrown for a loop when his dead son's wife (Jennifer Lopez) shows up with her daughter asking to stay with him. With both father and daughter-in-law still reeling from the loss of his son/her husband, tensions are high and secrets are revealed. Plus, Morgan Freeman has beef with a bear! (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Sharks AND dogs | Is it good?: The kids will like it

A young boy whose parents won't let him get a dog befriends an adorable shark-dog hybrid mutant with a huge appetite. Not to be confused with Catfish. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Women of a certain age, female friendships | Is it good?: It's not that great

Somewhere in the female friendship timeline between Girls and Grace & Frankie sits On the Verge, a dramatic comedy from Julie Delpy about four women in their 40s being four women in their 40s. They tackle romance, careers, and family, and they do it together! Wheeee! This is the right show for the sentimental person in your life, but everyone else can take a pass. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





