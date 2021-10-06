The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The Top 10 list on Wednesday, Oct. 6 is still led by Squid Game, the South Korean thriller that has dominated the No. 1 spot for two weeks. It's followed by the final season of the great comedy-drama On My Block, which was released Monday. Margaret Qualley's very good drama series Maid and the new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller The Guilty are holding strong in third and fourth, respectively. The only new addition to the list is Dave Chappelle's final Netflix comedy special, The Closer, making its debut at No. 5.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have our list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, October 6







For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. On My Block

For fans of: Coming-of-age stories with a real point of view | Is it good?: Absolutely

The bittersweet fourth and final season of Netflix's under-the-radar gem On My Block finally explains how Monse (Sierra Capri), Jamal (Brett Gray), Cesar (Diego Tinco), Ruby (Jason Genao), and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) fell out and exactly what went down in the two-year time jump. It's senior year, so the teens face decisions about college and what a post-Freeridge life will look like for each of them as they try to outrun the sins of their past and just have a good time at prom. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: One-man plays, Jake Gyllenhaal, thrilling phone conversations | Is it good?: It's GREAT

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a cop sent to desk duty at a 9-1-1 call center who becomes embroiled in a case when a woman being held against her will calls to ask for help. An adaptation of a 2018 Danish film, The Guilty is the rare intense thriller without any of the action, as it's mostly set in the call center with Jake on the phone and only voices coming from the other end. But director Antoine Fuqua and Gyllenhaal keep things mesmerizing. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Dave Chappelle: The Closer

For fans of: Dave Chappelle | Is it good?: It's frustrating

Dave Chappelle stirred up controversy in his last Netflix stand-up special, 2019's Sticks & Stones, with his defense of Michael Jackson and Louis C.K., as well as some transphobic jokes, among other things. That didn't make him any more cautious going into Closer, his sixth and final chapter of his Netflix comedy specials. Chappelle is a master of his art, but his refusal to evolve means he says a lot of dumb sh--. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Stephen King, The Haunting of Hill House, cerebral horror | Is it good?: We really dig it

After The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, creator Mike Flanagan is sticking with what he does best with another winning horror miniseries, only this time he's passing on the haunted house and going for a whole haunted island. The seven-episode series takes place in a fishing community 30 miles off the mainland and puts religion in the spotlight when a charismatic new priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives on the island with promises to lead his growing flock to salvation. As you can guess, it doesn't quite work out that way. Telling you any more would be a disservice to the storytelling. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Epic romance, sitting in one place for more than three freakin' hours | Is it good?: Depends who you ask

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have a really great time until they stop having a great time on a big boat that turns into several smaller, sinking boats in James Cameron's commercial success. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? These Were the Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in August

8. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: High school misery, Mean Girls | Is it good?: Mae Whitman really makes it worth watching

Mae Whitman stars as a teen girl who finds out that her peers secretly refer to her as the DUFF (which stands for designated ugly fat friend) and sets out to reinvent herself. It's clearly inspired by Mean Girls in the ways it looks at high school hierarchy, and even though Mean Girls did it better, this one is still charming and smart in its own right. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Laughing, understanding cultural references, being denied soup | Is it good?: It's one of the best sitcoms of all time

Netflix is so excited to have Seinfeld on its platform and it's never going to let us forget it. Fine by me, I'm also excited! What is there to say about this show that hasn't already been said a million times, a million ways? I don't know, I'm too busy watching Elaine dance again. (Yesterday's rank: 7)