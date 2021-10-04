Jake Gyllenhaal, The Guilty Glen Wilson/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is the ideal place to start if you're trying to decide what to watch next. Kicking off the Top 10 list on Monday, Oct. 4 is still, remarkably, Squid Game, which remains at No. 1. At No. 2 today is the gripping new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller The Guilty, while the (very good) drama series Maid comes in at No. 3. I'll also issue a special mention to a little show about nothing -- it's called Seinfeld, has anyone heard of it? -- which ranks at No. 7 today after the whole series became available to watch on Netflix last week.

For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: One-man plays, Jake Gyllenhaal, thrilling phone conversations | Is it good?: It's GREAT

Jake Gyllenhaal plays a cop sent to desk duty at a 9-1-1 call center who becomes embroiled in a case when a woman being held against her will calls to ask for help. An adaptation of a 2018 Danish film, The Guilty is the rare intense thriller without any of the action, as it's mostly set in the call center with Jake on the phone and only voices coming from the other end. But director Antoine Fuqua and Gyllenhaal keep things mesmerizing. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Stephen King, The Haunting of Hill House, cerebral horror | Is it good?: We really dig it

After The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, creator Mike Flanagan is sticking with what he does best with another winning horror miniseries, only this time he's passing on the haunted house and going for a whole haunted island. The seven-episode series takes place in a fishing community 30 miles off the mainland and puts religion in the spotlight when a charismatic new priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives on the island with promises to lead his growing flock to salvation. As you can guess, it doesn't quite work out that way. Telling you any more would be a disservice to the storytelling. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: High school misery, Mean Girls | Is it good?: Mae Whitman really makes it worth watching

Mae Whitman stars as a teen girl who finds out that her peers secretly refer to her as the DUFF (which stands for designated ugly fat friend) and sets out to reinvent herself. It's clearly inspired by Mean Girls in the ways it looks at high school hierarchy, and even though Mean Girls did it better, this one is still charming and smart in its own right. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







6. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Laughing, understanding cultural references, being denied soup | Is it good?: It's one of the best sitcoms of all time

Netflix is so excited to have Seinfeld on its platform and it's never going to let us forget it. Fine by me, I'm also excited! What is there to say about this show that hasn't already been said a million times, a million ways? I don't know, I'm too busy watching Elaine dance again. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







8. Britney vs. Spears

For fans of: The Britney Spears conservatorship case | Is it good?: It's the weakest of all the Britney docs so far

If you're feeling like there have been a lot of Britney Spears documentaries recently, you'd be right. (Notably, Spears isn't a fan of them.) Netflix's offering to the conversation is Britney vs. Spears, which is all about Spears' highly publicized struggle to escape the conservatorship run by her father, but the problem with this one is just that it just has nothing new to say in a genre that's quickly becoming over-saturated. Even the biggest Britney fans I know are skipping this one, and you can too. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







9. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James, Rob Schneider | Is it good?: It's certainly a movie

This is one of those "Adam Sandler needed some money to add an extra wing onto one of his many houses" movies. It's about four childhood friends (played by Sandler, Rock, Spade, and James) who reunite after their high school basketball coach dies. I haven't seen it in many years, but the major thing I remember from it is a scene where Kevin James pees in a public pool and turns the water blue, so that's the kind of stuff you should expect from this one. Did you know Grown Ups came out 11 years ago? Just something to think about. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





