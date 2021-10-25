The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 10 list on Monday, Oct. 25 finds the unsinkable duo of You and Squid Game still holding on to No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, but Locke & Key, which recently dropped its second season, is just behind at No. 3. Other new additions to the ranking include the new animated show Inside Job, which comes in at No. 5, and the new kids' show Maya and the Three, which sits at No. 6.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, October 25







For fans of: Murder, voiceover, Penn Badgley | Is it good?: It's a super engaging, very bloody time

TV's premiere sociopath showcase is back for Season 3, and this time Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are performing normalcy as they settle into a new life in the suburbs, where they're both pretending they're not crazy murderers. They have a new baby, they're meeting new people, and they totally don't want to kill people anymore. Right? Probably not! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences | Is it good?: Season 2 is definitely an improvement on Season 1

The TV drama with the highest concentration of keys per minute is back and key-ier than ever. After a first season that played it a little too safe, Locke & Key is letting loose in Season 2, which picks up with the Lockes finally enjoying themselves in Keyhouse now that they think they've banished Dodge through the Black Door. They haven't. Dodge, now in the form of Gabe (Griffin Gluck), is right under their noses. What will Kinsey (Emilia Jones) do when she finds out she's dating a demon? (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Conspiracy theories, overworked women | Is it good?: It's great

You know the "deep state" all those nutjobs on your Facebook feed are always posting about? This animated series imagines a universe where those people are actually very much correct, and aliens, lizard people, and sentient robots are totally real, all thanks to one corporation. One of the people who deal with the daily headaches of controlling the world is Reagan (Lizzy Caplan), an overworked, under-respected engineer whose father (Christian Slater) created the company. It's part workplace comedy, part real-world commentary, and a whole lot of fun. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: The voices of famous people, young girls on treacherous journeys | Is it good?: It's a lot of very cute fun

Kids get a lot of movies and a lot of decade-long TV shows, but you know what they don't get enough of? Miniseries. Prestige TV's favorite art form gets a little more family friendly with Maya and the Three, an animated nine-part limited series about a warrior princess named Maya (Zoe Saldana) on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and defeat the underworld gods threatening humanity. The Mexican fantasy series also features the voice talents of Rita Moreno, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Gabriel Iglesias, Alfred Molina, Stephanie Beatriz, Danny Trejo, Queen Latifah... you get the idea. It's stacked. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Partying vampires, Alfie Allen | Is it good?: Not particularly

You'll see lots of lazy headlines about this movie "needing more bite" because vampires, yuk yuk, but they're spot on. A regular dude poses as a chauffeur, and his two clients for the night are a pair of sexy vampires who need to go to a ton of parties in one night (for reasons that will be explained). The whole thing feels like it was half-written and compensated for with some colorful visuals and a look at the elite L.A. party scene, and underneath it's a blah story about vampires at war with each other and some humans (yes, there are some fight scenes). Megan Fox makes an appearance as a vampire, at least. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Pop culture, campy murders, not knowing what year it is | Is it good?: No, and that's what makes it great

TV's most "sure, why not!" show has added another season to Netflix. Season 5 boldly jumped a full seven years into the future, bypassing the gang's college years, then bringing them back to Riverdale to save the town, or whatever. In the years we didn't see, Archie (KJ Apa) went to war (somewhere), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) wrote a book, Betty (Lili Reinhart) became Clarice Starling, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) went full Uncut Gems. Maybe Riverdale should never end. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Class commentary, general shenanigans | Is it good?: Not by the end, but we'll always remember the glory days

The final season of Shameless has finally hit Netflix, and sure, it's a rocky one -- like, really rocky -- but if you've come this far, you might as well see how it ends. Season 11 wraps up the saga of the Gallagher family in the age of COVID, as the kids try to build lives for themselves outside the shadow of their father while Frank (William H. Macy) grapples with the effects of gentrification on the South Side. It's not the best the audacious family drama has to offer, but it's an ending. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





