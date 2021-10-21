The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. If you've been on Netflix at all this week, you can probably guess that the top 10 list on Thursday, Oct. 21 hasn't changed much since yesterday, with Penn Badgley's You and the South Korean hit Squid Game still holding the first 2 spots. The Megan Fox-starring vampire movie Night Teeth is the only new addition today, coming in at No. 7, and Dave Chappelle's new special The Closer returns to the ranking at No. 10.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have our list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, October 21







For fans of: Murder, voiceover, Penn Badgley | Is it good?: It's a super engaging, very bloody time

TV's premiere sociopath showcase is back for Season 3, and this time Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are performing normalcy as they settle into a new life in the suburbs, where they're both pretending they're not crazy murderers. They have a new baby, they're meeting new people, and they totally don't want to kill people anymore. Right? Probably not! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Class commentary, general shenanigans | Is it good?: Not by the end, but we'll always remember the glory days

The final season of Shameless has finally hit Netflix, and sure, it's a rocky one -- like, really rocky -- but if you've come this far, you might as well see how it ends. Season 11 wraps up the saga of the Gallagher family in the age of COVID, as the kids try to build lives for themselves outside the shadow of their father while Frank (William H. Macy) grapples with the effects of gentrification on the South Side. It's not the best the audacious family drama has to offer, but it's an ending. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







6. My Name

For fans of: Crime, The Departed | Is it good?: It'll keep you hooked

This Korean drama series follows a woman out for revenge after the death of her father, becoming the mentee of a powerful crime boss and entering the police force as an undercover cop under his direction. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? These Are the Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix Right Now

For fans of: Partying vampires, Alfie Allen | Is it good?: Not particularly

You'll see lots of lazy headlines about this movie "needing more bite" because vampires, yuk yuk, but they're spot on. A regular dude poses as a chauffeur, and his two clients for the night are a pair of sexy vampires who need to go to a ton of parties in one night (for reasons that will be explained). The whole thing feels like it was half-written and compensated for with some colorful visuals and a look at the elite L.A. party scene, and underneath it's a blah story about vampires at war with each other and some humans (yes, there are some fight scenes). Megan Fox makes an appearance as a vampire, at least. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Pop culture, campy murders, not knowing what year it is | Is it good?: No, and that's what makes it great

TV's most "sure, why not!" show has added another season to Netflix. Season 5 boldly jumped a full seven years into the future, bypassing the gang's college years, then bringing them back to Riverdale to save the town, or whatever. In the years we didn't see, Archie (KJ Apa) went to war (somewhere), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) wrote a book, Betty (Lili Reinhart) became Clarice Starling, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) went full Uncut Gems. Maybe Riverdale should never end. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives | Is it good?: It's a little stupid, but mostly in a fun way

This CW series has kind of flown under the radar, but its just-added third season apparently struck a chord with Netflix subscribers! It follows a blind woman who sets out to solve the murder of her best friend, and Season 3 is just as twisty as ever. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







10. Dave Chappelle: The Closer

For fans of: Dave Chappelle | Is it good?: It's frustrating

Dave Chappelle stirred up controversy in his last Netflix stand-up special, 2019's Sticks & Stones, with his defense of Michael Jackson and Louis C.K., as well as some transphobic jokes, among other things. That didn't make him any more cautious going into Closer, his sixth and final chapter of his Netflix comedy specials. Chappelle is a master of his art, but his refusal to evolve means he says a lot of dumb sh--. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)