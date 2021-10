The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 10 list on Tuesday, Oct. 19 remains mostly the same as yesterday, with You, Penn Badgley's thriller series which just premiered its third season, still at No. 1, while the South Korean hit Squid Game ranks at No. 2. The only significant change is that the unstoppable Cocomelon moved up to No. 5, edging out The Forgotten Battle, which comes in sixth today.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have our list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

For fans of: Murder, voiceover, Penn Badgley | Is it good?: It's a super engaging, very bloody time

TV's premiere sociopath showcase is back for Season 3, and this time Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are performing normalcy as they settle into a new life in the suburbs, where they're both pretending they're not crazy murderers. They have a new baby, they're meeting new people, and they totally don't want to kill people anymore. Right? Probably not! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Class commentary, general shenanigans | Is it good?: Not by the end, but we'll always remember the glory days

The final season of Shameless has finally hit Netflix, and sure, it's a rocky one -- like, really rocky -- but if you've come this far, you might as well see how it ends. Season 11 wraps up the saga of the Gallagher family in the age of COVID, as the kids try to build lives for themselves outside the shadow of their father while Frank (William H. Macy) grapples with the effects of gentrification on the South Side. It's not the best the audacious family drama has to offer, but it's an ending. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Dunkirk, WWII from non-American perspectives | Is it good?: It's a solid war flick

This big-budget World War II film centers on 1944's Battle of the Scheldt, which took place on the Scheldt River just north of Belgium that allowed passage into the recently Allied-controlled port of Antwerp. The lives of three youths -- a British pilot, a Dutch volunteer for the Germans, and a female Zeeland resistance fighter -- intertwine as the battle rages on. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

7. My Name

For fans of: Crime, The Departed | Is it good?: It'll keep you hooked

This Korean drama series follows a woman out for revenge after the death of her father, becoming the mentee of a powerful crime boss and entering the police force as an undercover cop under his direction. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives | Is it good?: It's a little stupid, but mostly in a fun way

This CW series has kind of flown under the radar, but its just-added third season apparently struck a chord with Netflix subscribers! It follows a blind woman who sets out to solve the murder of her best friend, and Season 3 is just as twisty as ever. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







9. Dave Chappelle: The Closer

For fans of: Dave Chappelle | Is it good?: It's frustrating

Dave Chappelle stirred up controversy in his last Netflix stand-up special, 2019's Sticks & Stones, with his defense of Michael Jackson and Louis C.K., as well as some transphobic jokes, among other things. That didn't make him any more cautious going into Closer, his sixth and final chapter of his Netflix comedy specials. Chappelle is a master of his art, but his refusal to evolve means he says a lot of dumb sh--. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Old dudes, bank heists, sticking it to the man | Is it good?: Not really!

Morgan Freeman! Michael Caine! Alan Arkin! Watch these screen legends grab a paycheck for this mediocre 2017 comedy about three older gentlemen who decide to rob a bank after their pensions are canceled. (Yesterday's rank: 9)