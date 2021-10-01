Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae, and HoYeon Jung, Squid Game Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is the ideal place to start if you're trying to decide what to watch next. On Friday, Oct. 1's Top 10 list, we're ushering in a new month -- the scariest of the year! -- with Squid Game still at No. 1. Will anything disrupt its reign? I mean, the horror miniseries Midnight Mass and Britney vs. Spears are proving to be pretty popular at No. 2 and No. 3, but not as popular as Squid Game! Nothing will ever be as popular as Squid Game!

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have our list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, October 1







For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant, robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Stephen King, The Haunting of Hill House, cerebral horror | Is it good?: We really dig it

After The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, creator Mike Flanagan is sticking with what he does best with another winning horror miniseries, only this time he's passing on the haunted house and going for a whole haunted island. The seven-episode series takes place in a fishing community 30 miles off the mainland and puts religion in the spotlight when a charismatic new priest (Hamish Linklater) arrives on the island with promises to lead his growing flock to salvation. As you can guess, it doesn't quite work out that way. Telling you any more would be a disservice to the storytelling. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Britney vs. Spears

For fans of: The Britney Spears conservatorship case | Is it good?: It's the weakest of all the Britney docs so far

If you're feeling like there have been a lot of Britney Spears documentaries recently, you'd be right. (Notably, Spears isn't a fan of them.) Netflix's offering to the conversation is Britney vs. Spears, which is all about Spears' highly publicized struggle to escape the conservatorship run by her father, but the problem with this one is just that it just has nothing new to say in a genre that's quickly becoming over-saturated. Even the biggest Britney fans I know are skipping this one, and you can too. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: The class division, the immigrant experience | Is it good?: It'll scare the pants off of you

A Latin American immigrant seeking work and housing in America shacks up in a boarding house where things aren't not haunted, if you get my drift. It's a great horror gem that taps into the immigrant experience and the difficulties the poor have with basic needs. (Yesterday's rank: )







5. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Kids discovering themselves, British accents, Gillian Anderson | Is it good?: It's one of the best teen shows on right now

The best-dressed British teens on TV are about to get a whole new look: school uniforms. Netflix's raunchy-on-the-outside, sweet-on-the-inside charmer Sex Education is shaking up life at Moordale in Season 3, which picks up as the students are starting a new term. Desperate to reform Moordale's reputation as the "sex school," new headteacher Hope (Girls alum Jemima Kirke) takes drastic measures to impose order, which go over as well as you'd expect. Where are Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) when their classmates need them? Still on the outs after a certain voicemail got deleted, unfortunately. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? These Were the Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in August

For fans of: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James, Rob Schneider | Is it good?: It's certainly a movie

This is one of those "Adam Sandler needed some money to add an extra wing onto one of his many houses" movies. It's about four childhood friends (played by Sandler, Rock, Spade, and James) who reunite after their high school basketball coach dies. I haven't seen it in many years, but the major thing I remember from it is a scene where Kevin James pees in a public pool and turns the water blue, so that's the kind of stuff you should expect from this one. Did you know Grown Ups came out 11 years ago? Just something to think about. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James, Rob Schneider | Is it good?: It's certainly a movie

This is one of those "Adam Sandler needed some money to add an extra wing onto one of his many houses" movies. It's about four childhood friends (played by Sandler, Rock, Spade, and James) who reunite after their high school basketball coach dies. I haven't seen it in many years, but the major thing I remember from it is a scene where Kevin James pees in a public pool and turns the water blue, so that's the kind of stuff you should expect from this one. Did you know Grown Ups came out 11 years ago? Just something to think about. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







9. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's not as fun as it was in Season 1

It kind of seems like The Circle just premiered its second season, but in any case, it's already back for a third. Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. There's tons of catfishing, tons of poorly kept secrets, and tons of cheesy hashtags. Not too much new stuff happening here! (Yesterday's rank: 4)





