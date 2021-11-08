The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. There were a bunch of new releases over the weekend, which means Monday, Nov. 8's top 10 list got a fun shake-up! At No. 1 is the first of many Christmas movies Netflix will roll out this year, the silly and fun Nina Dobrev rom-com Love Hard, and the Idris Elba-Regina King Western The Harder They Fall stays high up at No. 2. Big Mouth, which just released its fifth season, takes No. 3, and Narcos: Mexico, which recently premiered its third and final season, comes in at No. 4. Are you worried about all this new stuff edging out You and Squid Game? Don't be; they come in fifth and sixth today. No one can keep the titans down.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's Top 10 movies. We also have our list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies to watch on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, November 8







For fans of: Christmas, catfishing | Is it good?: It is a truly silly delight

Nina Dobrev stars as a writer who seemingly meets her perfect man (Darren Barnet) via dating app, only to find out she's been catfished. The man who catfished her (Jimmy O. Yang!) offers to set her up with the guy she's interested in if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays. There is nothing better than a ridiculous Christmas rom-com, and this one fully understands the assignment. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The Old West, yeehaw culture, all-star casts | Is it good?: It's highly stylized, violent, and exciting

Sure you've heard the plot from hundreds of Westerns before: A cowboy gets a crew together to exact revenge on the persons who killed their loved ones. But have those cowboys (and cowgirls) ever been played by Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and Zazie Beetz? The awesome predominantly Black cast dishes out stylish, bloody action from director Jeymes Samuel and producer Jay-Z. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Vile, disgusting things like puberty and horny teenagers | Is it good?: It's a reliably consistent good (and super gross) time

It's lovebug season on Big Mouth. The hormonal teens of Bridgeton Middle School are getting some new friends this year as their crushes and broken hearts appear to them as lovebugs and hate worms, creatures that can shift from one form to the other like caterpillars into butterflies — or Bruce Banner into the Hulk, whichever you prefer. Pamela Adlon joins the cast as Jessi's lovebug, Sonya; Brandon Kyle Goodman voices Nick's lovebug, Walter; and Keke Palmer is Missy's hate worm, Rochelle. There's also a claymation Christmas special, which finally answers the question of what the Hormone Monsters would look like in the world of the Heat Miser. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Crime dramas, cartel violence, drugs | Is it good?: Yes, and this final season gives it the send-off it deserves

The final season of Narcos: Mexico comes without its big bad. Diego Luna, who played cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in the first two seasons, won't be in Season 3 after his character was (Season 2 spoiler!) arrested in last season's finale. But that only increases the chaos as other wannabe kingpins battle to fill his loafers, escalating into a torrent of violence in Mexico that Narcos: Mexico never shies away from. Things will come to a spectacularly bloody ending. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Murder, voiceover, Penn Badgley | Is it good?: It's a super engaging, very bloody time

TV's premiere sociopath showcase is back for Season 3, and this time Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are performing normalcy as they settle into a new life in the suburbs, where they're both pretending they're not crazy murderers. They have a new baby, they're meeting new people, and they totally don't want to kill people anymore. Right? Probably not! If you've already seen Season 3, here are more shows like You to watch next. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences — Red Light, Green Light includes a giant robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example — and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. Instead of watching Squid Game again, why not check out one of our suggestions for shows like Squid Game that you should watch next? (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era | Is it good?: It's great

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill star as two cops who go undercover as high school students to investigate a drug ring. It's based on the 1987 procedural series of the same name, but there are so many great moments in this movie that allow it to stand on its own, solidifying it as a modern buddy comedy classic. Ja feel? (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Catching killers, baby! | Is it good?: Don't expect anything too in depth, but if you like true crime, you'll probably enjoy this

This docuseries examines how three serial killers — the Green River Killer, Aileen Wuornos, and the Happy Face Killer — were tracked down and caught. There's honestly not much here you couldn't find on Wikipedia, but at just four 30-40 minute episodes, it's the kind of show you can watch in one sitting. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







9. Arcane

For fans of: Sibling dynamics, League of Legends | Is it good?: It's a solid adaptation and visually exciting

For those uninitiated, League of Legends is a fantasy video game about battling other avatars in an arena, and this show actually makes the source material into something worth watching. Two sisters (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell) end up on different sides of a class war, and Arcane is good about balancing their backstories with the big, thrilling fight scenes you want from a show like this. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid — adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive — feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Yesterday's rank: 10)