The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Monday, Nov. 23 has basically reverted to an earlier version of the list, with The Queen's Gambit moving back into the No. 3 spot, pushing The Princess Switch: Switched Again to No. 4. The Crown Season 4 is still at No. 1 — the royal drama is one of Netflix's biggest shows, and it's probably going to stay in the top spot for a long while — followed by Kevin Hart's latest stand-up special, Kevin Hart: Zero F**cks Given. The only new title on the list is holiday movie Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square at No. 8.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: Palace intrigue, the Royals | Is it good?: It's the best season yet

The ambitious, decades-spanning drama series about Queen Elizabeth II is back for its second season with Olivia Colman in the lead and its fourth season overall, and it adds two pivotally important characters into the mix: Margaret Thatcher (the great Gillian Anderson) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin), who both clash with the Queen. Their addition breathes fresh life into the series, which remains one of the grandest on all of television. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Lifestyles of the rich and famous | Is it good?: Not particularly, but it's not terrible, either

Kevin Hart filmed his latest special in his own living room during the pandemic. Netflix built him a stage, and a masked and distanced audience came over to watch him tell jokes in his very fancy pajamas. His living room is big enough to accommodate a comedy show. He has a very unusual life, and that's what this special is about. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: Chess, drugs, and character drama | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows of the year

Budding superstar Anya Taylor-Joy (she's been cast as young Furiosa in the next Mad Max movie) stars in this literary adaptation as Beth Harmon, a brilliant but troubled chess champion in 1950s Kentucky. She was an orphan who, in her youth, developed an incredible skill for the game but also a debilitating addiction to pills, which quiet her obsessive mind. It's a detailed character study of brilliance and madness that's usually reserved for male characters. It comes from one of Netflix's go-to limited series producers, Godless' Scott Frank. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





4. The Princess Switch: Switched Again

For fans of: Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens | Is it good?: You won't be bored

Yet another holiday romantic comedy. The identical Princess Margaret and once a baker, now also a princess Stacy (both Vanessa Hudgens) switch again so Margaret can try to repair her relationship with Stacy's friend Kevin (Nick Sagar) before her coronation. But Margaret's identical cousin Lady Fiona (you guessed it, Vanessa Hudgens) has her own scheme to do another switch and take the throne for herself. It's a whole lotta Hudgens. These movies are very dumb, but they're fun. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: Children's book adaptations, Bill Hader | Is it good?: Not as good as the first Cloudy, but still pretty good

The Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs mythology is too complicated to just jump in and watch this without watching the first one. You won't understand about how food falls from the sky because of...science. I'm just kidding, this movie is fun for the whole family, no explanation required. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

6. The Grinch

For fans of: the Grinch | Is it good?: It's fine

Benedict Cumberbatch voices Dr. Seuss' iconic green guy who learns to love Christmas. You know the story, and this CG adaptation doesn't add much to it. But it doesn't detract anything from it, either. It's better than the Jim Carrey version, but not as good as the original version. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





7. Boss Baby: Back in Business

For fans of: Dreamworks face | Is it good?: Kids wanna see the boss who's a baby

The Boss Baby is the CEO of the baby corporation now, and he's competing with another baby firm. Capitalism! (Yesterday's rank: 7)





8. Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

For fans of: Dolly Parton (so it's for everyone) | Is it good?: If you want to watch a frivolous Netflix Christmas movie, you could do a lot worse than this

Coronavirus vaccine research funder Dolly Parton contributed 14 original songs to and stars in this holiday musical, alongside Christine Baranski, Treat Williams, and Jenifer Lewis. Dolly plays an angel whose visit helps Scroogelike Regina Fuller (Baranski) learn the true meaning of Christmas. It's cute. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: Reality competition shows | Is it good?: Good enough to be on TV for 20 years

There are currently two seasons of Survivor on Netflix, Cagayan (Season 28) and Heroes & Villains (Season 20), both of which are considered to be among the very best of the pioneering reality show's 40 seasons. So if you've never watched Jeff Probst's show, these could be the ones to get you into it. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





10. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

For fans of: Christmas, musicals, Christmas musicals | Is it good?: It's pretty adorable

Legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) loses everything after he's betrayed by his friend (Keegan-Michael Key), who steals his most prized creation. Jangle's granddaughter (Madalen Mills), with the help of a long-forgotten invention, sets out on a holiday adventure to get it back. There's music, dancing, about a million celebrity cameos, and a whole lot of Christmas spirit, if that's what you're in the market for. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

