The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. On the Top 10 list for Wednesday, Nov. 18, The Crown Season 4 is still at No. 1 — it's one of Netflix's biggest shows, and it's probably going to stay in the top spot for a while — but new stand-up special Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given has pushed The Queen's Gambit down to No. 3. It's rare for a comedy special to crack the Top 10, but Kevin Hart is one of the biggest comedians in the world. The Top 5 is rounded out by Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 followed by a new season of Boss Baby.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

For fans of: Palace intrigue, the Royals | Is it good?: It's the best season yet

The ambitious, decades-spanning drama series about Queen Elizabeth II is back for its second season with Olivia Colman in the lead and its fourth season overall, and it adds two pivotally important characters into the mix: Margaret Thatcher (the great Gillian Anderson) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin), who both clash with the Queen. Their addition breathes fresh life into the series, which remains one of the grandest on all of television. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Lifestyles of the rich and famous | Is it good?: Not particularly, but it's not terrible, either

Kevin Hart filmed his latest special in his own living room during the pandemic. Netflix built a stage, and a masked and distanced audience came over to watch Hart tell jokes in his very fancy pajamas. His living room is big enough to accommodate a comedy show. He has a very strange life, and that's what this special is about. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





For fans of: Chess, drugs, and character drama | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows of the year

Budding superstar Anya Taylor-Joy (she's been cast as young Furiosa in the next Mad Max movie) stars in this literary adaptation as Beth Harmon, a brilliant but troubled chess champion in 1950s Kentucky. She was an orphan who, in her youth, developed an incredible skill for the game but also a debilitating addiction to pills, which quiet her obsessive mind. It's a detailed character study of brilliance and madness that's usually reserved for male characters. It comes from one of Netflix's go-to limited series producers, Godless' Scott Frank. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: Children's book adaptations, Bill Hader | Is it good?: Not as good as the first Cloudy, but still pretty good

The Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs mythology is too complicated to just jump in and watch this without watching the first one. You won't understand about how food falls from the sky because of...science. I'm just kidding, this movie is fun for the whole family, no explanation required. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





5. Boss Baby: Back in Business

For fans of: Dreamworks face | Is it good?: Kids wanna see the boss who's a baby

The Boss Baby is the CEO of the baby corporation now, and he's competing with another baby firm. Capitalism! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

6. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

For fans of: Christmas, musicals, Christmas musicals | Is it good?: It's pretty adorable

Legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) loses everything after he's betrayed by his friend (Keegan-Michael Key), who steals his most prized creation. Jangle's granddaughter (Madalen Mills), with the help of a long-forgotten invention, sets out on a holiday adventure to get it back. There's music, dancing, about a million celebrity cameos, and a whole lot of Christmas spirit, if that's what you're in the market for. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Singalongs, nursery rhymes | Is it good?: Little kids are in love with the Coco

Cocomelon, a multiplatform kids' TV phenomenon, is consistently in the Netflix Top 10 as it adds new content constantly. Preschoolers can't get enough of it, and parents hear the songs in their sleep. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





8. The Grinch

For fans of: the Grinch | Is it good?: It's fine

Benedict Cumberbatch voices Dr. Seuss' iconic green guy who learns to love Christmas. You know the story, and this CG adaptation doesn't add much to it. But it doesn't detract anything from it, either. It's better than the Jim Carrey version, but not as good as the original version. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





9. Hometown Holiday

For fans of: Hallmark Christmas movies | Is it good?: If I were Australian, I would say "Nor"

A big-city talent agent (or something) goes back to his small town and falls in love with a small-town girl. You should only watch this if you've run out of Hallmark movies to watch, because this is vastly inferior. If you're sub-Hallmark quality, you're in trouble. The lead actress' name is Sarah Troyer, and in my imagination she's Verne Troyer's daughter. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





For fans of: Ryan Murphy, frequent pop culture references | Is it good?: Some seasons are better than others

Season 9 of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series recently dropped on Netflix. 1984 is set at a summer camp and pays homage to '80s slasher movies, and if you're already a fan of American Horror Story, you'll be happy to hear that the nostalgia-seeped setting "provided the perfect setup for the signature one-liners and pop culture references" the show has become known for. If you're not already a fan, 1984 maybe isn't the best season to start with, but it's still fun. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

