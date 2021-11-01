The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. It's a new month, and the top 10 list on Monday, Nov. 1 got a little shake-up, with Army of Thieves, the prequel movie to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead (this one has way fewer zombies), taking No. 1 today. You, Squid Game, and Maid have each been pushed back a spot, but they aren't going anywhere out of the top 5 just yet. The other new addition to the ranking worth noting is Colin in Black and White, the series all about Colin Kaepernick's time in high school, which debuts at No. 10.

For fans of: Prequels, heists, Zack Snyder | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, but it's fun!

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead premiered in May, so in Netflix time we're already overdue for a prequel. This is that prequel. The heist movie explains how Ludwig Dieger (Matthias Schweighöfer, who also directs) fell into a life of crime, following the safecracker as he's recruited by a team of experts — an army of thieves, if you will — trying to pull off a heist at the very beginning of a zombie outbreak. Expect way fewer zombies in this one. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Murder, voiceover, Penn Badgley | Is it good?: It's a super engaging, very bloody time

TV's premiere sociopath showcase is back for Season 3, and this time Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are performing normalcy as they settle into a new life in the suburbs, where they're both pretending they're not crazy murderers. They have a new baby, they're meeting new people, and they totally don't want to kill people anymore. Right? Probably not! If you've already seen Season 3, here are more shows like You to watch next. (Friday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Violence, cruelty, cash money | Is it good?: It's thrilling, totally bonkers, and very much worth your time

A group of participants competes in a series of childhood games with deadly consequences -- Red Light, Green Light includes a giant robot doll that guns down competitors if they move, for example -- and the last one standing wins the cash prize. It's got a mix of Battle Royale and Running Man in it, and you can't go wrong with that if you're looking for something entirely messed up. Instead of watching Squid Game again, why not check out one of our suggestions for shows like Squid Game that you should watch next? (Friday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The struggle, female empowerment, making bad decisions and then good decisions, the Pacific Northwest | Is it good?: It'll make you sad, but it's pretty great

You won't often leave an episode of Maid -- adapted from Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive -- feeling overjoyed with the world, because the miniseries isn't afraid to focus on the difficulties faced by single mothers escaping abusive relationships. But stick around and you'll be inspired by the perseverance of Alex (Margaret Qualley in a star-making performance) as she becomes a housecleaner in Washington to make ends barely meet. Even though it's a little longer than it needs to be, you won't complain as long as Qualley is on the screen. (Friday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Corny thrillers, mind games | Is it good?: It's not "good," but it's really entertaining

Midnight Mass and The Haunting's Kate Siegel cements her role as one of Netflix's go-to scream queens with Hypnotic, a psychological thriller about a woman (Siegel) who starts seeing a mysterious hypnotherapist (Jason O'Mara) to manage her anxiety. We'll give you one guess as to whether she should trust the guy. Hypnotherapists are gonna love this one! From the looks of it, Hypnotic also falls into the "don't answer your phone" category of horror movies, which is a lot harder to pull off in an era when nobody answers their phone anyway. Dulé Hill also stars. If you watched it, did you have questions afterward? Well, we have answers. (Friday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences | Is it good?: Season 2 is definitely an improvement on Season 1

The TV drama with the highest concentration of keys per minute is back and key-ier than ever. After a first season that played it a little too safe, Locke & Key is letting loose in Season 2, which picks up with the Lockes finally enjoying themselves in Keyhouse now that they think they've banished Dodge through the Black Door. They haven't. Dodge, now in the form of Gabe (Griffin Gluck), is right under their noses. What will Kinsey (Emilia Jones) do when she finds out she's dating a demon? (Friday's rank: 4)

For fans of: The voices of famous people, young girls on treacherous journeys | Is it good?: It's a lot of very cute fun

Kids get a lot of movies and a lot of decade-long TV shows, but you know what they don't get enough of? Miniseries. Prestige TV's favorite art form gets a little more family friendly with Maya and the Three, an animated nine-part limited series about a warrior princess named Maya (Zoe Saldana) on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and defeat the underworld gods threatening humanity. The Mexican fantasy series also features the voice talents of Rita Moreno, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Gabriel Iglesias, Alfred Molina, Stephanie Beatriz, Danny Trejo, Queen Latifah... you get the idea. It's stacked. (Friday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Guy Ritchie's frenetic style, shirtless Charlie Hunnam | Is it good?: It's not exactly legendary

Stylish director and Madonna marry-er Guy Ritchie brings his eye to the legend of King Arthur, casting Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam to play the famed king. Jude Law plays the villain, who can turn himself into a demon knight, so it's not exactly a strict adaptation. (Friday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Friday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Inspiring stories, football | Is it good?: It's a win

Colin Kaepernick's most powerful statement was a silent one. The former NFL quarterback who knelt during the national anthem as a form of protest — and was wrongly blackballed from the league because of it — is no longer silent in his new Netflix series, which he co-created with Ava DuVernay. It's part autobiography and part social justice docuseries as it bounces back and forth between a dramatization of his life growing up (starring Jaden Michael as a young Colin, with Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his parents), metaphorical reenactments of history (comparing an NFL combine to a slave auction will hit you hard), and Kaep talking to the camera about his life and mindset as he attempts to disrupt the owner-athlete power dynamic. At times, it's a bit cheesy, but as he talks about influences like Allen Iverson, how he was forced to cut his braids because of a team that didn't exist before, and how hard he worked to be embraced for his culture, it's always impactful. (Friday's rank: n/a)