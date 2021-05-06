Chloe Veitch, The Circle Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. On Thursday, May 6, the reality competition hit The Circle, which just put out the Season 2 finale, shoots up to No. 1, knocking the new animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines down to No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the biographical drama Selena: The Series, the true crime docuseries The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness, and the fantasy series Shadow and Bone.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

For fans of: People being stuck in one place with no way of getting out, but in a fun way | Is it good?: It's still a lot of fun

Now, THIS is reality: Netflix's competition series follows contestants who are confined to their own rooms in an apartment complex and can only communicate with each other over social media. Beyond that all-too-familiar premise that we've lived for ourselves over the last year, each contestant has the decision to groom their profiles and online personalities how they see fit to be favored by others, who vote on who stays and who goes until there's one winner. That means some will intentionally catfish others, which is where the real fun and experimentation come into play. Season 1 ended up being surprisingly good-hearted as real friendships developed. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







2. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Selena Quintanilla, good music | Is it good?: It doesn't really do the beloved singer justice, but it's sweet

The second and final part of Selena: The Series chronicles the final years of Selena Quintanilla's (played here by Christian Serratos) life, detailing her rise to fame and her tragic murder at age 23. These episodes are an improvement from the first half of the series, peeling back some of Selena's layers to show us the woman behind the glamour and the great songs. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

For fans of: Decades-old murder cases | Is it good?: It gets more interesting as it goes along

Another week, another Netflix true crime docuseries. This one deals with the case of David Berkowitz, also known by his alias Son of Sam, a serial killer who was sentenced to life in prison after a string of murders committed in and around New York City throughout the 1970s. But the author Maury Terry was convinced Berkowitz didn't act alone, forming the premise for the series, which uses archival footage and conversations with people close to the investigation to tell the story of how Terry became consumed by his efforts to prove there was more to the Son of Sam case than anyone expected. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Game of Thrones in the style of Freeform | Is it good?: It's really entertaining

Based on Leigh Bardugo's dueling Grishaverse novel series, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, this big-budget young adult fantasy series follows a young woman who discovers she's in possession of a power that can save the kingdom. If you liked The Witcher but could do without its occasional silliness, you'll probably like this. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The voice of Ben Stiller, talking animals | Is it good?: The other Madagascar movies are better, but it's fun!

Frances McDormand inexplicably does a voice in the final film in the Madagascar trilogy, which finds Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer), and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) joining a traveling circus (sure) on their latest quest to get back to the Central Park Zoo. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







8. The Innocent

For fans of: Murder and intrigue | Is it good?: The plot is all over the place, but it'll keep you hooked

This Spanish thriller centers around a man who becomes involved in an accidental murder that alters the course of his life. Years later, after he's successfully moved on, he receives a phone call that throws all the progress he's made into question. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







9. Green Zone

For fans of: Matt Damon | Is it good?: Maybe just watch a Bourne movie

Matt Damon does his Matt Damon thing in this thriller about a U.S. Army officer who goes rogue and begins a dangerous hunt for chemical weapons. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Quirky women falling in love with sad men | Is it good?: Nope! But who cares?

A widower still grieving his wife (Aaron Eckhart) meets a florist (Jennifer Aniston) who has had enough of dating. Do you see where this is going? You probably do. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







