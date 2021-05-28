David Stakston, Ragnarok Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. On Friday, May 28, the ranking has been shaken up for the first time all week, with the animated movie Home taking over as No. 1 and bumping Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead down to No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the Dennis Quaid-starring movie Blue Miracle, the Scandinavian fantasy series Ragnarok, and the Spanish-language thriller Who Killed Sara?

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

1. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Zombie gore, Tig Notaro | Is it good?: It's very Zack Snyder and a very good time

Zack Snyder, who gave us 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







3. Blue Miracle

For fans of: Fishing culture | Is it good?: Nah, but it'll be a cathartic watch if you need a good cry

Take your tear ducts for a spin with this heartwarming film about a Mexican orphanage that enters the world's biggest fishing tournament with a washed-up fisherman (Dennis Quaid) for a shot at glory. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







4. Ragnarok

For fans of: Norse mythology, ecology | Is it good?: It's a whole lot of fun

The Scandinavian series follows a young man who just may be the second coming of Thor, and he uses his power to fight a group of giants who have assumed human form and run a company that's contaminating the land with industrial pollutants. Yes, Norse mythology, YA storytelling, and a message of ecological conservation. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

The first season of this Mexican thriller, which follows a man who sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder, shot up Netflix's Top 10 when it debuted in March. In Season 2, Alex (Manolo Cardona) finds out new information about his sister that leads him to believe she wasn't who he thought, all while dealing with a new problem that threatens to send him back to prison. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







7. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Dinosaurs, kids saving the day | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

The animated kids show about why we shouldn't open an amusement park with man-eating dinosaurs inside continues with the gang trying to find a way to leave Isla Nebular. But guess what? They get chased by dinosaurs. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: Realizing a whole Adam Brody show happened without your knowledge | Is it good?: Let's not go that far

Adam Brody, Martin Freeman, Edi Gathegi, and more star in this drama for people who understand Bitcoin. Brody plays a swindler who invests his money in a digital currency startup with the help of some unlikely conspirators. Freeman is the crooked FBI agent trying to take them down. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Family sitcoms of the past | Is it good?: If you like family sitcoms of the past, you'll like this

The Upshaws evokes all the older family sitcoms you loved -- think Family Matters, Roseanne, Married... with Children -- except it's, you know, modern. The show is about a working class family living in Indiana, and it's complete with a laugh track and a sister-in-law character (Wanda Sykes) who is constantly on the dad's (Mike Epps) nerves. It'll probably bring you right back to the '90s. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







