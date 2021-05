Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. On Thursday, May 27, the ranking is virtually unchanged from yesterday, with Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead still at No. 1 and the animated movie Home at No. 2. The Spanish-language thriller Who Killed Sara?, the kids' show Cocomelon, and Season 3 of the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous make up the rest of the top 5.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

For fans of: Zombie gore, Tig Notaro | Is it good?: It's very Zack Snyder and a very good time

Zack Snyder, who gave us 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

The first season of this Mexican thriller, which follows a man who sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder, shot up Netflix's Top 10 when it debuted in March. In Season 2, Alex (Manolo Cardona) finds out new information about his sister that leads him to believe she wasn't who he thought, all while dealing with a new problem that threatens to send him back to prison. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Dinosaurs, kids saving the day | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

The animated kids show about why we shouldn't open an amusement park with man-eating dinosaurs inside continues with the gang trying to find a way to leave Isla Nebular. But guess what? They get chased by dinosaurs. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Realizing a whole Adam Brody show happened without your knowledge | Is it good?: Let's not go that far

Adam Brody, Martin Freeman, Edi Gathegi, and more star in this drama for people who understand Bitcoin. Brody plays a swindler who invests his money in a digital currency startup with the help of some unlikely conspirators. Freeman is the crooked FBI agent trying to take them down. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







7. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Family sitcoms of the past | Is it good?: If you like family sitcoms of the past, you'll like this

The Upshaws evokes all the older family sitcoms you loved -- think Family Matters, Roseanne, Married... with Children -- except it's, you know, modern. The show is about a working class family living in Indiana, and it's complete with a laugh track and a sister-in-law character (Wanda Sykes) who is constantly on the dad's (Mike Epps) nerves. It'll probably bring you right back to the '90s. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





For fans of: Superheroes, Josh Duhamel's hair | Is it good?: There are better superhero shows out there, but it's a fun watch

Based on Mark Millar's graphic novels, Jupiter's Legacy is a throwback to the pulp comics of the old days, following a team of superheroes with strong morals and ideas of what America should be, but who also butt heads with a younger generation of superheroes -- some of whom are their children -- who have their own ideas about being a superhero. At the heart of their conflict? The use of lethal force; the kids love it, the grown-ups aren't so hot on it. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Arnold Schwarzenegger's whole deal | Is it good?: Does it matter?

It should not surprise you to learn that Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this movie about DEA agents planning a heist who are suddenly targeted by a killer. Lots of guns, lots of explosions, enjoy. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







