Manolo Cardona and Carolina Miranda, Who Killed Sara? Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. On Thursday, May 20, Season 2 of the Spanish-language thriller Who Killed Sara? takes the No. 1 spot, bumping the Amy Adams thriller The Woman in the Window down to No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the family sitcom The Upshaws, the superhero series Jupiter's Legacy, and the techie drama StartUp.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in May 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, May 20







For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

The first season of this Mexican thriller, which follows a man who sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder, shot up Netflix's Top 10 when it debuted in March. In Season 2, Alex (Manolo Cardona) finds out new information about his sister that leads him to believe she wasn't who he thought, all while dealing with a new problem that threatens to send him back to prison. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Shady characters, great actors giving questionable performances | Is it good?: Not even a little

Amy Adams gets a Rear Window of her very own with this claustrophobic thriller, which finally debuts after a long delay, due first to re-edits and then to the pandemic. Adams plays a child psychologist with agoraphobia who keeps tabs on the seemingly perfect family across the street from her New York City brownstone — and winds up witnessing a brutal crime. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Family sitcoms of the past | Is it good?: If you like family sitcoms of the past, you'll like this

The Upshaws evokes all the older family sitcoms you loved -- think Family Matters, Roseanne, Married... with Children -- except it's, you know, modern. The show is about a working class family living in Indiana, and it's complete with a laugh track and a sister-in-law character (Wanda Sykes) who is constantly on the dad's (Mike Epps) nerves. It'll probably bring you right back to the '90s. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Superheroes, Josh Duhamel's hair | Is it good?: There are better superhero shows out there, but it's a fun watch

Based on Mark Millar's graphic novels, Jupiter's Legacy is a throwback to the pulp comics of the old days, following a team of superheroes with strong morals and ideas of what America should be, but who also butt heads with a younger generation of superheroes -- some of whom are their children -- who have their own ideas about being a superhero. At the heart of their conflict? The use of lethal force; the kids love it, the grown-ups aren't so hot on it. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Realizing a whole Adam Brody show happened without your knowledge | Is it good?: Let's not go that far

Adam Brody, Martin Freeman, Edi Gathegi, and more star in this drama for people who understand Bitcoin. Brody plays a swindler who invests his money in a digital currency startup with the help of some unlikely conspirators. Freeman is the crooked FBI agent trying to take them down. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







8. Jungle Beat: The Movie

For fans of: The Madagascar movies, because this is sort of the same thing | Is it good?: It's cute

This animated film tells the story of a group of forest animals who suddenly gain the ability to speak. (Yesterday's rank: 8)





Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in May







9. I Am All Girls

For fans of: Unsettling crimes | Is it good?: It's an effectively thrilling thriller

A cop and a serial killer find unlikely common ground as the hunt to bring down a sex trafficking ring intensifies. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Creepily realistic animation | Is it good?: It's fun!

David Fincher and Tim Miller's animated anthology series is most notable for the fact that each episode is animated by different crews from all over the globe. It often looks a little bit like a hyperrealistic video game, and its genres range from sci-fi to horror to fantasy. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







The Most Anticipated New Shows of 2021