The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. On Thursday, May 13, there's one new addition to the top 10. The superhero series Jupiter's Legacy is still at No. 1, but coming in at No. 2 is the new sitcom The Upshaws, bumping the animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines down to the third spot. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the techie drama StartUp and the true crime docuseries The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

1. Jupiter's Legacy

For fans of: Superheroes, Josh Duhamel's hair | Is it good?: There are better superhero shows out there, but it's a fun watch

Based on Mark Millar's graphic novels, Jupiter's Legacy is a throwback to the pulp comics of the old days, following a team of superheroes with strong morals and ideas of what America should be, but who also butt heads with a younger generation of superheroes -- some of whom are their children -- who have their own ideas about being a superhero. At the heart of their conflict? The use of lethal force; the kids love it, the grown-ups aren't so hot on it. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. The Upshaws

For fans of: Family sitcoms of the past | Is it good?: If you like family sitcoms of the past, you'll like this

The Upshaws evokes all the older family sitcoms you loved -- think Family Matters, Roseanne, Married... with Children -- except it's, you know, modern. The show is about a working class family living in Indiana, and it's complete with a laugh track and a sister-in-law character (Wanda Sykes) who is constantly on the dad's (Mike Epps) nerves. It'll probably bring you right back to the '90s. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







3. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, families saving the world | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie you've seen recently that has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which centers around a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Realizing a whole Adam Brody show happened without your knowledge | Is it good?: Let's not go that far

Adam Brody, Martin Freeman, Edi Gathegi, and more star in this drama for people who understand Bitcoin. Brody plays a swindler who invests his money in a digital currency startup with the help of some unlikely conspirators. Freeman is the crooked FBI agent trying to take them down. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

For fans of: Decades-old murder cases | Is it good?: It gets more interesting as it goes along

Another week, another Netflix true crime docuseries. This one deals with the case of David Berkowitz, also known by his alias Son of Sam, a serial killer who was sentenced to life in prison after a string of murders committed in and around New York City throughout the 1970s. But the author Maury Terry was convinced Berkowitz didn't act alone, forming the premise for the series, which uses archival footage and conversations with people close to the investigation to tell the story of how Terry became consumed by his efforts to prove there was more to the Son of Sam case than anyone expected. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Selena Quintanilla, good music | Is it good?: It doesn't really do the beloved singer justice, but it's sweet

The second and final part of Selena: The Series chronicles the final years of Selena Quintanilla's (played here by Christian Serratos) life, detailing her rise to fame and her tragic murder at age 23. These episodes are an improvement from the first half of the series, peeling back some of Selena's layers to show us the woman behind the glamour and the great songs. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Game of Thrones in the style of Freeform | Is it good?: It's really entertaining

Based on Leigh Bardugo's dueling Grishaverse novel series, Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, this big-budget young adult fantasy series follows a young woman who discovers she's in possession of a power that can save the kingdom. If you liked The Witcher but could do without its occasional silliness, you'll probably like this. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: Cinematic shoot-outs, Terrence Howard's whole deal | Is it good?: Not at all

Colin Farrell plays a man out for revenge against a powerful kingpin (Terrence Howard) who killed his wife and daughter. Expect a lot of people shooting guns at each other, and Isabelle Huppert, who plays a character in this. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The voice of Ben Stiller, talking animals | Is it good?: The other Madagascar movies are better, but it's fun!

Frances McDormand inexplicably does a voice in the final film in the Madagascar trilogy, which finds Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer), and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) joining a traveling circus (sure) on their latest quest to get back to the Central Park Zoo. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







