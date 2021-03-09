Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Tuesday, March 9 finds the mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia still in the No. 1 spot two weeks after its premiere, while the new true crime series Murder Among the Mormons remains at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of top 5 are the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, the Denzel Washington-Ethan Hawke drama Training Day, and French action thriller Sentinelle.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

1. Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Murder Among the Mormons

For fans of: True crime, feeling unsettled | Is it good?: It's definitely interesting and pretty revealing

This three-part docuseries examines a series of 1985 bombings that killed two people and injured another in Salt Lake City. The murders led to the discovery of the White Salamander Letter, which caused a pivotal change to occur within the Mormon community. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Denzel Washington, baby! | Is it good?: Washington's Academy Award-winning performance makes it good

Denzel Washington tears up the screen as a corrupt cop who's assigned to train an LAPD rookie played by Ethan Hawke. It's got a less than satisfying ending, but Washington's villainous performance makes this gritty thriller work. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. Sentinelle

For fans of: The French, women who are out for revenge | Is it good?: It's a decent thriller

After a traumatizing combat mission, a French soldier (Olga Kurylenko) avenges her sister by using her skills to hunt down the man that hurt her. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







7. Behind Her Eyes

For fans of: Mysteries, duplicitous people | Is it good?: It's certainly twisty

Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough, this series follows a woman who begins an affair with her married boss while also befriending his wife. It results in a lot of mind games, and you get the sense that Nicole Kidman might've starred in this in another universe. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: The Joker, Christian Bale's Batman voice | Is it good?: It's one of the most beloved superhero movies of all time

The Dark Knight was a huge deal when it came out in 2008, and it remains a huge deal now, following Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) attempt to stop the Joker (Heath Ledger), who aims to orchestrate Gotham City's descent into chaos. We've seen a long string of Batman properties since, but Christopher Nolan's 2008 hit is still one of the greatest superhero movies ever. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

In the third season of this NBC crime dramedy, the stakes are higher than ever as Beth (Christina Hendricks) tries to process her guilt after shooting Rio (Manny Montana) while she, Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) start a new scheme that involves a whole lot of counterfeit money. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







10. Moxie

For fans of: Amy Poehler, ambitious teen girl characters | Is it good?: It's not the greatest teen movie of all time, but it's funny and sweet

Amy Poehler directs and co-stars in this comedy about a 16-year-old girl (Hadley Robinson) who, inspired by her mother's (Poehler) rebellious past, starts a zine calling out sexism at her school. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

