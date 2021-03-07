Hadley Robinson, Moxie Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Sunday, March 7 finds the mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia holding strong in the No. 1 spot, right where it's been all week. The new true crime series Murder Among the Mormons is at No. 2, while the action thriller Sentinielle is at No. 3. Rounding out the rest of top 5 are the Amy Poehler-directed teen movie Moxie and the animated film Bigfoot Family.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Sunday, March 7







1. Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Murder Among the Mormons

For fans of: True crime, feeling unsettled | Is it good?: It's definitely interesting and pretty revealing

This three-part docuseries examines a series of 1985 bombings that killed two people and injured another in Salt Lake City. The murders led to the discovery of the White Salamander Letter, which caused a pivotal change to occur within the Mormon community. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Sentinielle

For fans of: The French, women who are out for revenge | Is it good?: It's a decent thriller

After a traumatizing combat mission, a French soldier (Olga Kurylenko) avenges her sister by using her skills to hunt down the man that hurt her. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







4. Moxie

For fans of: Amy Poehler, ambitious teen girl characters | Is it good?: It's not the greatest teen movie of all time, but it's funny and sweet

Amy Poehler directs and co-stars in this comedy about a 16-year-old girl (Hadley Robinson) who, inspired by her mother's (Poehler) rebellious past, starts a zine calling out sexism at her school. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. Bigfoot Family

For fans of: Mythical creatures living among humans | Is it good?: It's nothing special, but kids will probably enjoy it

In this sequel to 2017's The Son of Bigfoot, Bigfoot (Roger Craig Smith) has since become a celebrity and wants to use his fame for good. But when he agrees to help an environmental organization protect a nature reserve, he mysteriously disappears without a trace, leaving his family to track him down. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Denzel Washington, baby! | Is it good?: Washington's Academy Award-winning performance makes it good

Denzel Washington tears up the screen as a corrupt cop who's assigned to train an LAPD rookie played by Ethan Hawke. It's got a less than satisfying ending, but Washington's villainous performance makes this gritty thriller work. (Yesterday's rank: 10)







7. The Dark Knight

For fans of: The Joker, Christian Bale's Batman voice | Is it good?: It's one of the most beloved superhero movies of all time

The Dark Knight was a huge deal when it came out in 2008 and it remains a huge deal now. A long parade of Batman imitators have followed, but Christopher Nolan's 2008 juggernaut remains one of the greatest superhero movies of all time, marked by Heath Ledger's haunting performance as the Joker. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







8. Behind Her Eyes

For fans of: Mysteries, duplicitous people | Is it good?: It's certainly twisty

Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough, this series follows a woman who begins an affair with her married boss while also befriending his wife. It results in a lot of mind games, and you get the sense that Nicole Kidman might've starred in this in another universe. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







10. I Care a Lot

For fans of: Rosamund Pike, scammers | Is it good?: It's fun and wacky

Rosamund Pike stars as a con artist who swindles old folks out of their money under the guise of being their legal guardian. But when her latest mark (played by Dianne Wiest) turns out to have connections to the criminal world, things spiral out of control. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

