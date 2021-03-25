Katharine McPhee, Country Comfort ALI GOLDSTEIN/NETFLIX

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Thursday, March 25 finds the mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia reclaiming the No. 1 spot yet again, bumping the trashy thriller Deadly Illusions down to No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the documentary Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, the ever-present kids series Cocomelon, and the Katharine McPhee comedy Country Comfort.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

1. Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







2. Deadly Illusions

For fans of: Basic Instinct but worse | Is it good?: It's so bad it's kind of good

Kristin Davis plays a bestselling novelist who hires a seemingly innocent nanny (Greer Grammer) to watch her kids. The whole arrangement goes off the rails in a predictable but enjoyably trashy way. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







3. Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

For fans of: The inner workings of the minds of the rich | Is it good?: It does a good job shedding new light on the case

All we ever really want is to see the highly privileged people get their comeuppance, and this new documentary on the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal is full of it. The film uses real FBI wiretaps to reconstruct the takedown of those -- including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman -- who paid to get their already advantaged kids into schools by forging their credits and extracurriculars. The drama is reenacted, with Matthew Modine playing smarmy ring leader Rick Singer, and accompanied by interviews with those involved. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiersy | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Katharine McPhee, family sitcoms | Is it good?: There are definitely better sitcoms out there

Katharine McPhee stars as a struggling country singer who becomes a nanny to four kids whose dad also happens to be a cowboy. That's it! It's simple! Enjoy. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

6. Yes Day

For fans of: Jennifer Garner's mom energy | Is it good?: It's definitely for kids, aka a very wholesome time

Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez star as parents who are sick of being killjoys and decide to dedicate a day to saying yes to everything their kids want. Letting the kids make the rules obviously spirals out of control, but in a fun way that involves Jennifer Garner getting into a fight over a giant stuffed gorilla. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







7. The One

For fans of: That "Hang the DJ" episode of Black Mirror, essentially | Is it good?: We've seen the premise before, but at least this one has a murder subplot

This eight-episode British series revolves around the creation of a DNA test that will tell users who their one true soulmate is. Naturally, things get out of control, as they often do. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Famous people, marijuana-based crime | Is it good?: Not really!

This is a movie about two weed dealers (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taylor Kitsch) taking on a cartel leader who wants a part in their business, but it's also a movie about how many celebrities director Oliver Stone could cram into two hours. In addition to Taylor-Johnson and Kitsch, the cast includes John Travolta, Salma Hayek, Blake Lively, and Benicio del Toro, among others. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







9. Jiu Jitsu

For fans of: Nicolas Cage's whole deal | Is it good?: That entirely depends on how much you're into Nicolas Cage's whole deal

You might think Nicolas Cage can't possibly still surprise you with the bonkers movies he chooses to act in, but know that no matter what, he will always have a new trick up his sleeve. In Jiu Jitsu, he plays a war hero who wakes up after a mysterious accident, only to find out that there are aliens threatening the Earth (as they apparently do every six years in the world of Jiu Jitsu) and the only way to defeat them is with extensive martial arts knowledge and skill. Sometimes movies just make you say, "Why not?" This is certainly one of them. As a bonus, the movie also stars Frank Grillo and martial arts superstar Tony Jaa. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 10)

