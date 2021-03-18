Matthew Modine, Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Thursday, March 18 finds the Jennifer Garner family comedy Yes Day and the mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia still holding the top 2 spots. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the historical series The Lost Pirate Kingdom, the crime thriller Savages, and the British sci-fi series The One.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

Superlatives Here's what you may have missed this week! TV Guide's weekend editor breaks down the week's best, worst, and weirdest TV moments. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in March 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, March 18







1. Yes Day

For fans of: Jennifer Garner's mom energy | Is it good?: It's definitely for kids, aka a very wholesome time

Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez star as parents who are sick of being killjoys and decide to dedicate a day to saying yes to everything their kids want. Letting the kids make the rules obviously spirals out of control, but in a fun way that involves Jennifer Garner getting into a fight over a giant stuffed gorilla. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. Want more? Here are other shows like Ginny & Georgia while you wait for Season 2. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. The Lost Pirate Kingdom

For fans of: Historical reenactments, pirates! | Is it good?: If you can deal with a lot of drama and a lot of violence, it's worth your time

The Lost Pirate Kingdom uses scripted reenactments to tell the story of the 18th century pirates who made their way through the U.S. coast and the Caribbean by plundering ships. If you're into history, you'll have fun watching this series, even if it occasionally leans a lot into ridiculous drama. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Famous people, marijuana-based crime | Is it good?: Not really!

This is a movie about two weed dealers (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taylor Kitsch) taking on a cartel leader who wants a part in their business, but it's also a movie about how many celebrities director Oliver Stone could cram into two hours. In addition to Taylor-Johnson and Kitsch, the cast includes John Travolta, Salma Hayek, Blake Lively, and Benicio del Toro, among others. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







5. The One

For fans of: That "Hang the DJ" episode of Black Mirror, essentially | Is it good?: We've seen the premise before, but at least this one has a murder subplot

This eight-episode British series revolves around the creation of a DNA test that will tell users who their one true soulmate is. Naturally, things get out of control, as they often do. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in March







6. Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

For fans of: The inner workings of the minds of the rich | Is it good?: It does a good job shedding new light on the case

All we ever really want is to see the highly privileged people get their comeuppance, and this new documentary on the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal is full of it. The film uses real FBI wiretaps to reconstruct the takedown of those -- including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman -- who paid to get their already advantaged kids into schools by forging their credits and extracurriculars. The drama is reenacted, with Matthew Modine playing smarmy ring leader Rick Singer, and accompanied by interviews with those involved. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







7. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







8. Last Chance U: Basketball

For fans of: Being inspired, playing ball | Is it good?: It's as moving as all the other iterations of Last Chance U

The Emmy-winning series moves to the hardcourt for its latest iteration, which follows the East Los Angeles College Huskies as they try to turn their fortunes around with a roster made up of kids, many of whom are in their teens, who failed to live up to expectations at higher division programs because of various factors. The sport is different, but the emotional impact remains the same as their coach pushes the kids to be the best players and people they can be. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Clunky plastic VHS cases, ignoring the inevitable | Is it good?: It's a fun nostalgic trip

The once-ubiquitous chain of video rental stores that had an outpost at every strip mall in America is now down to one single store after it failed to keep it up with the digital age. This fun documentary shows the fighting spirit of the lone Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon. And ironically we're watching it on Netflix, which slaughtered Blockbuster. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

The Most Anticipated New Shows of 2021