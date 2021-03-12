Malik Muhammad, Last Chance U: Basketball Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list for Friday, March 12 finds the buzzy mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia holding strong at the top, right where it's been for the past two weeks. The great new sports docuseries Last Chance U: Basketball comes in at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly, the kids' cartoon Cocomelon, and the Jason Statham-Jennifer Lopez action thriller Parker.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, March 12







1. Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: Mothers and daughters | Is it good?: It's like a darker, weirder Gilmore Girls -- which makes it fun!

This dramedy follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two kids, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin, as they move from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts. The family is starting over following the sudden death of Georgia's husband, and she might also be running away from a closet full of skeletons. It's part teen drama as Ginny explores a new high school and part mystery thriller as Georgia's demons come to chase her down. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Last Chance U: Basketball

For fans of: Being inspired, playing ball | Is it good?: It's as moving as all the other iterations of Last Chance U

The Emmy-winning series moves to the hardcourt for its latest iteration, which follows the East Los Angeles College Huskies as they try to turn their fortunes around with a roster made up of kids, many of whom are in their teens, who failed to live up to expectations at higher division programs because of various factors. The sport is different, but the emotional impact remains the same as their coach pushes the kids to be the best players and people they can be. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Nostalgia, Nickelodeon-style comedy | Is it good?: Ask the Gen Z-er in your life

Let's make this very clear: People who grew up with iCarly love iCarly, a show that centers on a teen vlogger (Miranda Cosgrove) who stars in a web series that she produces with her two friends. It was wildly popular when it was on TV and became the inspiration for many memes. Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of it, which makes it pretty iconic. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Jason Statham, beautiful people wearing silly disguises | Is it good?: Not "good," but definitely fun

Jason Statham does his Jason Statham thing as the titular Parker, a professional thief who's betrayed by his team. Out for revenge, he forms an unlikely alliance with a real estate agent (Jennifer Lopez) to make it all happen. This is an action thriller, but it's also a movie about Statham wearing very funny costumes, from fake mustaches to giant cowboy hats, when he's in disguise, and that alone makes it worth hitting play. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: HGTV and TLC | Is it good?: Is it trying to be?

Scratch your itch for home-buying shows and wedding-planning shows at the same time with this fun reality-show mashup, which forces soon-to-be hitched couples to choose between purchasing a home and blowing their savings on a dream wedding. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







7. Behind Her Eyes

For fans of: Mysteries, duplicitous people | Is it good?: It's certainly twisty

Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough, this series follows a woman who begins an affair with her married boss while also befriending his wife. It results in a lot of mind games, and you get the sense that Nicole Kidman might've starred in this in another universe. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

In the third season of this NBC crime dramedy, the stakes are higher than ever as Beth (Christina Hendricks) tries to process her guilt after shooting Rio (Manny Montana) while she, Annie (Mae Whitman), and Ruby (Retta) start a new scheme that involves a whole lot of counterfeit money. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







9. Murder Among the Mormons

For fans of: True crime, feeling unsettled | Is it good?: It's definitely interesting and pretty revealing

This three-part docuseries examines a series of 1985 bombings that killed two people and injured another in Salt Lake City. The murders led to the discovery of the White Salamander Letter, which caused a pivotal change to occur within the Mormon community. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The Joker, Christian Bale's Batman voice | Is it good?: It's one of the most beloved superhero movies of all time

The Dark Knight was a huge deal when it came out in 2008, and it remains a huge deal now, following Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) attempt to stop the Joker (Heath Ledger), who aims to orchestrate Gotham City's descent into chaos. We've seen a long string of Batman properties since, but Christopher Nolan's 2008 hit is still one of the greatest superhero movies ever. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

