The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, June 7, finds the new dystopian fantasy series Sweet Tooth at No. 1, followed by Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 in the second spot. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the romantic drama 2 Hearts, the soapy crime show Dirty John, and the hottest show in toddler world, Cocomelon.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

For fans of: Animal-human politics, the end of the world | Is it good?: Give it a shot even if you're over dystopian fantasies

Yeah, yeah, it's another post-apocalyptic show, but this one is kind of adorable? Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic, is set in the aftermath of a viral outbreak (again, yeah, yeah, but give it a chance) that decimates most of the world's population as a wave of animal-human hybrid children are born. Our hero is Gus, a young half-deer half-human boy, who was raised in the woods by his father and goes on an adventure to find his mother in the American West while evading idiot humans who have an irrational fear of things they don't understand. It's a charming story with an indie-folk vibe that's all of sudden way too relevant. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Talk about divine intervention. The first half of Lucifer Season 5 finally brought God (Dennis Haysbert) to Earth in one hell of a midseason finale cliffhanger. Part 2 finds Lucifer (Tom Ellis) dealing with those daddy issues, but as usual, the show is having plenty of fun along the way. The eight-episode second half of the season also features a musical episode (guest starring Debbie Gibson!) and the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi). And if you binge the season so fast that you need more, here are other shows that all fans of Lucifer will love. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





3. 2 Hearts

For fans of: Extremely corny romance | Is it good?: Oh no, not at all

Two love stories -- one involving two college classmates, another involving a rich businessman and a flight attendant -- intersect in this romantic drama. Honestly, the only notable thing about 2 Hearts is the fact that it stars The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi, but even that isn't enough to save the movie. (Yesterday's rank: 4)





For fans of: Shows based on podcasts, true crime given the soap treatment | Is it good?: Not "good," but it'll keep you hooked

The second season of this soapy true crime show centers on Betty Broderick (played by Amanda Peet) and the dissolution of her marriage to Dan Broderick (Christian Slater), which ultimately ended in his death by her hand. (Yesterday's rank: 3)





5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





6. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





7. Dog Gone Trouble

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: If you like talking dogs

Big Sean and Pamela Adlon provide the voices of two dogs who form an unlikely friendship when one of them is suddenly ejected from his pampered lifestyle right into the big, scary city. (Yesterday's rank: 5)





8. Xtreme

For fans of: REVENGE | Is it good?: You've seen it a million times

Do you love watching a man exact revenge on another man? You probably do, and Netflix knows that. In this Spanish thriller, an x-hitman goes to xtreme lengths to xact revenge and xecute enemies with xcessive violence. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Zombie gore, Tig Notaro | Is it good?: It's very Zack Snyder and a very good time

Zack Snyder, who gave us 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





For fans of: Monsters, aliens | Is it good?: This one is strictly for the kids

A group of "monsters" -- including a 50-foot woman and a gelatinous blob -- are hired by the military to stop an alien invasion in a 2009 movie that was clearly created by thinking of the title first. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





