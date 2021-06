Tom Ellis, Lucifer Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, June 4, is still being lorded over by Lucifer Season 5, Part 2, which has ruled the rankings all week. It's followed by the soapy crime show Dirty John. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the kids' movies Dog Gone Trouble and Home, as well as the romance 2 Hearts. Friday's only new addition to the list is Kim's Convenience, a Canadian sitcom that deserves as much love as Schitt's Creek.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in June 2021

For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Talk about divine intervention. The first half of Lucifer Season 5 finally brought God (Dennis Haysbert) to Earth in one hell of a midseason finale cliffhanger. Part 2 finds Lucifer (Tom Ellis) dealing with those daddy issues, but as usual, the show is having plenty of fun along the way. The eight-episode second half of the season also features a musical episode (guest starring Debbie Gibson!) and the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi). And if you binge the season so fast that you need more, here are other shows that all fans of Lucifer will love. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Shows based on podcasts, true crime given the soap treatment | Is it good?: Not "good," but it'll keep you hooked

The second season of this soapy true crime show centers on Betty Broderick (played by Amanda Peet) and the dissolution of her marriage to Dan Broderick (Christian Slater), which ultimately ended in his death by her hand. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







3. Dog Gone Trouble

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: If you like talking dogs

Big Sean and Pamela Adlon provide the voices of two dogs who form an unlikely friendship when one of them is suddenly ejected from his pampered lifestyle right into the big, scary city. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







4. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. 2 Hearts

For fans of: Extremely corny romance | Is it good?: Oh no, not at all

Two love stories -- one involving two college classmates, another involving a rich businessman and a flight attendant -- intersect in this romantic drama. Honestly, the only notable thing about 2 Hearts is the fact that it stars The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi, but even that isn't enough to save the movie. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







7. Ragnarok

For fans of: Norse mythology, ecology | Is it good?: It's a whole lot of fun

The Scandinavian series follows a young man who just may be the second coming of Thor, and he uses his power to fight a group of giants who have assumed human form and run a company that's contaminating the land with industrial pollutants. Yes, Norse mythology, YA storytelling, and a message of ecological conservation. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Zombie gore, Tig Notaro | Is it good?: It's very Zack Snyder and a very good time

Zack Snyder, who gave us 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

9. Blue Miracle

For fans of: Fishing culture | Is it good?: Nah, but it'll be a cathartic watch if you need a good cry

Take your tear ducts for a spin with this heartwarming film about a Mexican orphanage that enters the world's biggest fishing tournament with a washed-up fisherman (Dennis Quaid) for a shot at glory. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Crowd-pleasing comedy, bodegas | Is it good?: It's one of Canada's greatest exports

In the world of great Canadian comedies, Schitts have their creek, Kims have their convenience. The fifth and final season of the CBC hit keeps tabs on the Kim family, who run a convenience store in Toronto as their adult children spread their wings and leave the nest. Everyone needs an Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) in their life. It's a great lazy weekend binge. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







