Too Hot to Handle Tom Dymond/Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Thursday, June 24 finds the canceled NBC drama Manifest reclaiming the No. 1 spot, bumping the new Kevin Hart movie Fatherhood down to No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Season 2 of the reality competition series Too Hot to Handle, the kids' show Cocomelon, and the John Cho-starring animated film Wish Dragon.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in June 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Thursday, June 24







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







2. Fatherhood

For fans of: DADS | Is it good?: It's one of those classic "comedian goes serious" movies

Kevin Hart plays a recently widowed father raising his young daughter on his own. You can expect to see Hart's character struggling to do his daughter's hair, attending group meetings with new mothers, and probably wrestling with his fragile relationship to masculinity. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Human connection, no, really | Is it good?: It's one of those shows you just can't look away from

You probably remember Too Hot to Handle from last year: the truly bonkers reality competition show about a bunch of hot single people who live in a house but can't hook up with each other if they want their prize money. Now it's back for Season 2! Happy summer indeed! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5.Wish Dragon

For fans of: Aladdin, but with dragons | Is it good?: John Cho voices a dragon, so you can't hate that

The story of Aladdin gets updated to modern-day Shanghai in this animated movie about a college student (Jimmy Wong) who meets a magical dragon (John Cho) and makes a wish to reconnect with his childhood best friend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The plot is familiar, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in June







6. Good on Paper

For fans of: Comedians playing fictional comedians, liars | Is it good?: Not really, but who doesn't love a bad rom-com?

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger stars in this rom-com about a woman who thinks she found a great guy but becomes convinced that he's not telling the truth because he probably isn't. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Animal-human politics, the end of the world | Is it good?: Give it a shot even if you're over dystopian fantasies

Yeah, yeah, it's another post-apocalyptic show, but this one is kind of adorable? Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic, is set in the aftermath of a viral outbreak (again, yeah, yeah, but give it a chance) that decimates most of the world's population as a wave of animal-human hybrid children are born. Our hero is Gus, a young half-deer half-human boy, who was raised in the woods by his father and goes on an adventure to find his mother in the American West while evading idiot humans who have an irrational fear of things they don't understand. It's a charming story with an indie-folk vibe that's all of sudden way too relevant. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Melodrama, melodrama, melodrama | Is it good?: Everyone on this show is insane and it's just the best

Nothing shakes up a prep school show like graduation. The smash-hit Spanish teen drama Elite said goodbye to some of its original stars at the end of Season 3, paving the way for a new class of rich kids with secrets. A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas in the fourth season, and they're bringing a new mystery with them. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







9. The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

For fans of: Watching strangers go on lavish vacations | Is it good?: It's pretty mind-numbing

A trio of young people act all young while traveling the world and staying at Airbnbs, basically. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Intense no-cut actions sequences, life and death situations | Is it good?: It's awesome (for the right person)

Not all zombie shows are built the same, and this spiritual spin-off of the goofy Z Nation focuses on the gritty life-or-death situation of a small group of people trying to survive a zombie apocalypse. It's intentionally minimal on plot (and at times dialogue), letting the action -- frequently told in long takes with no cuts and some athletic cameramen -- tell the story. (Yesterday's rank: 8)