Stefania LaVie Owen, Christian Convery, and Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Wednesday, June 23 finds the new Kevin Hart movie Fatherhood and the canceled NBC drama Manifest still in the top 2 spots. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the John Cho-starring animated film Wish Dragon, the kids' show Cocomelon, and the post-apocalyptic drama Sweet Tooth. The only new addition today is the reentry of Lucifer, which clocks in at No. 10 today.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in June 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Wednesday, June 23







1. Fatherhood

For fans of: DADS | Is it good?: It's one of those classic "comedian goes serious" movies

Kevin Hart plays a recently widowed father raising his young daughter on his own. You can expect to see Hart's character struggling to do his daughter's hair, attending group meetings with new mothers, and probably wrestling with his fragile relationship to masculinity. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Wish Dragon

For fans of: Aladdin, but with dragons | Is it good?: John Cho voices a dragon, so you can't hate that

The story of Aladdin gets updated to modern-day Shanghai in this animated movie about a college student (Jimmy Wong) who meets a magical dragon (John Cho) and makes a wish to reconnect with his childhood best friend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The plot is familiar, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







4. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Animal-human politics, the end of the world | Is it good?: Give it a shot even if you're over dystopian fantasies

Yeah, yeah, it's another post-apocalyptic show, but this one is kind of adorable? Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic, is set in the aftermath of a viral outbreak (again, yeah, yeah, but give it a chance) that decimates most of the world's population as a wave of animal-human hybrid children are born. Our hero is Gus, a young half-deer half-human boy, who was raised in the woods by his father and goes on an adventure to find his mother in the American West while evading idiot humans who have an irrational fear of things they don't understand. It's a charming story with an indie-folk vibe that's all of sudden way too relevant. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in June







For fans of: Melodrama, melodrama, melodrama | Is it good?: Everyone on this show is insane and it's just the best

Nothing shakes up a prep school show like graduation. The smash-hit Spanish teen drama Elite said goodbye to some of its original stars at the end of Season 3, paving the way for a new class of rich kids with secrets. A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas in the fourth season, and they're bringing a new mystery with them. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







7. The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

For fans of: Watching strangers go on lavish vacations | Is it good?: It's pretty mind-numbing

A trio of young people act all young while traveling the world and staying at Airbnbs, basically. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







For fans of: Intense no-cut actions sequences, life and death situations | Is it good?: It's awesome (for the right person)

Not all zombie shows are built the same, and this spiritual spin-off of the goofy Z Nation focuses on the gritty life-or-death situation of a small group of people trying to survive a zombie apocalypse. It's intentionally minimal on plot (and at times dialogue), letting the action -- frequently told in long takes with no cuts and some athletic cameramen -- tell the story. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Cult sitcoms, giving moms their due | Is it good?: It's fun!

Much like Schitt's Creek, Workin' Moms is a Canadian sitcom that really found its audience when it premiered on Netflix. Catherine Reitman's comedy about four working mothers just trying to get through the day is now in its fifth season, and the show is exploring everything from life after maternity leave to equal pay in the office to dealing with troubled teens. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Talk about divine intervention. The first half of Lucifer Season 5 finally brought God (Dennis Haysbert) to Earth in one hell of a midseason finale cliffhanger. Part 2 finds Lucifer (Tom Ellis) dealing with those daddy issues, but as usual, the show is having plenty of fun along the way. The eight-episode second half of the season also features a musical episode (guest starring Debbie Gibson!) and the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi). And if you binge the season so fast that you need more, here are other shows that all fans of Lucifer will love. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)