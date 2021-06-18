Dani Kind and Catherine Reitman, Workin' Moms Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, June 18 adds a pair of new shows that are loaded with action. The release of the second season of the zombie drama Black Summer spurred the series to re-enter the Top 10 in the No. 7 spot, and the new fighting anime Record of Ragnarok debuts at No.9. Manifest still clings to the top spot, followed by Wish Dragon and Sweet Tooth.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in June 2021

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Wish Dragon

For fans of: Aladdin, but with dragons | Is it good?: John Cho voices a dragon, so you can't hate that

The story of Aladdin gets updated to modern-day Shanghai in this animated movie about a college student (Jimmy Wong) who meets a magical dragon (John Cho) and makes a wish to reconnect with his childhood best friend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The plot is familiar, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Animal-human politics, the end of the world | Is it good?: Give it a shot even if you're over dystopian fantasies

Yeah, yeah, it's another post-apocalyptic show, but this one is kind of adorable? Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic, is set in the aftermath of a viral outbreak (again, yeah, yeah, but give it a chance) that decimates most of the world's population as a wave of animal-human hybrid children are born. Our hero is Gus, a young half-deer half-human boy, who was raised in the woods by his father and goes on an adventure to find his mother in the American West while evading idiot humans who have an irrational fear of things they don't understand. It's a charming story with an indie-folk vibe that's all of sudden way too relevant. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Cult sitcoms, giving moms their due | Is it good?: It's fun!

Much like Schitt's Creek, Workin' Moms is a Canadian sitcom that really found its audience when it premiered on Netflix. Catherine Reitman's comedy about four working mothers just trying to get through the day is now in its fifth season, and the show is exploring everything from life after maternity leave to equal pay in the office to dealing with troubled teens. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

6. Lupin

For fans of: French crime, watching people pull off heists | Is it good?: It's very entertaining and easy to get through

Omar Sy stars as Assane Diop, a man who is essentially a French Bruce Wayne if Batman were more of a cat burglar than dark knight. Diop starts the series trying to steal a valuable necklace from the Louvre with a grand heist as part of a revenge plot against the wealthy family responsible for the death of his father several years prior. From there, the heists and trickery get even more fun, and are always performed under the guise of being the good guy. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Intense no-cut actions sequences, life and death situations | Is it good?: It's awesome (for the right person)

Not all zombie shows are built the same, and this spiritual spin-off of the goofy Z Nation focuses on the gritty life-or-death situation of a small group of people trying to survive a zombie apocalypse. It's intentionally minimal on plot (and at times dialogue), letting the action -- frequently told in long takes with no cuts and some athletic cameramen -- tell the story. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Talk about divine intervention. The first half of Lucifer Season 5 finally brought God (Dennis Haysbert) to Earth in one hell of a midseason finale cliffhanger. Part 2 finds Lucifer (Tom Ellis) dealing with those daddy issues, but as usual, the show is having plenty of fun along the way. The eight-episode second half of the season also features a musical episode (guest starring Debbie Gibson!) and the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi). And if you binge the season so fast that you need more, here are other shows that all fans of Lucifer will love. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Bloodsport's kumite, fighting video games | Is it good?: It's OK, it does what it does

Not much to chew on here. This Netflix original anime is an adaptation of the manga, in which gods review whether humans should exist every 1,000 years. This time around, they decide humans should be eradicated, but the humans are given one last chance to prove their worth in one-on-one battles against gods in an arena. Fight! (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Lady cops, Bad Boys | Is it good?: No, but it has Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union's character from the Bad Boys film franchise gets spun off because why not? The action-comedy was Spectrum's first original scripted series when everyone was making original series, and it was canceled after two seasons because really, who is watching Spectrum original series? Anyway, Union is joined by Jessica Alba as they wisecrack their way through cases as a couple of tough female cops. (Yesterday's rank: 9)