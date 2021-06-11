Josh Dallas, Manifest NBC

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, June 11, finds the new dystopian fantasy series Sweet Tooth still at No. 1, and the Gina Rodriguez thriller Awake at No. 2. NBC's supernatural drama Manifest takes the third spot, with Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 and the hottest show in toddler world, Cocomelon, filling out the rest of the top 5.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, June 11







For fans of: Animal-human politics, the end of the world | Is it good?: Give it a shot even if you're over dystopian fantasies

Yeah, yeah, it's another post-apocalyptic show, but this one is kind of adorable? Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comic, is set in the aftermath of a viral outbreak (again, yeah, yeah, but give it a chance) that decimates most of the world's population as a wave of animal-human hybrid children are born. Our hero is Gus, a young half-deer half-human boy, who was raised in the woods by his father and goes on an adventure to find his mother in the American West while evading idiot humans who have an irrational fear of things they don't understand. It's a charming story with an indie-folk vibe that's all of sudden way too relevant. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Awake

For fans of: Sleepless nights, Gina Rodriguez | Is it good?: Nah

If you're in the mood for a TV show with a sci-fi premise that would definitely fit on NBC's fall schedule but want it condensed into a movie so you don't have to watch 19 episodes of filler, check out Awake, starring Gina Rodriguez as a woman in the middle of a strange global phenomenon that prevents people from sleeping. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to uncover. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Talk about divine intervention. The first half of Lucifer Season 5 finally brought God (Dennis Haysbert) to Earth in one hell of a midseason finale cliffhanger. Part 2 finds Lucifer (Tom Ellis) dealing with those daddy issues, but as usual, the show is having plenty of fun along the way. The eight-episode second half of the season also features a musical episode (guest starring Debbie Gibson!) and the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi). And if you binge the season so fast that you need more, here are other shows that all fans of Lucifer will love. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Shows based on podcasts, true crime given the soap treatment | Is it good?: Not "good," but it'll keep you hooked

The second season of this soapy true crime show centers on Betty Broderick (played by Amanda Peet) and the dissolution of her marriage to Dan Broderick (Christian Slater), which ultimately ended in his death by her hand. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







7. 2 Hearts

For fans of: Extremely corny romance | Is it good?: Oh no, not at all

Two love stories -- one involving two college classmates, another involving a rich businessman and a flight attendant -- intersect in this romantic drama. Honestly, the only notable thing about 2 Hearts is the fact that it stars The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi, but even that isn't enough to save the movie. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







8. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

9. Dog Gone Trouble

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: If you like talking dogs

Big Sean and Pamela Adlon provide the voices of two dogs who form an unlikely friendship when one of them is suddenly ejected from his pampered lifestyle right into the big, scary city. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Lady cops, Bad Boys | Is it good?: No, but it has Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union's character from the Bad Boys film franchise gets spun off because why not? The action-comedy was Spectrum's first original scripted series when everyone was making original series, and it was canceled after two seasons because really, who is watching Spectrum original series? Anyway, Union is joined by Jessica Alba as they wisecrack their way through cases as a couple of tough female cops. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

