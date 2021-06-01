Tom Ellis, Lucifer Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. On Tuesday, June 1, Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 is at No. 1, while the kids' movie Dog Gone Trouble is at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the animated film Home, the Dennis Quaid-starring Blue Miracle, and Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

For fans of: Supernatural cops, hell puns, the mind of Neil Gaiman | Is it good?: It's a fun time

Talk about divine intervention. The first half of Lucifer Season 5 finally brought God (Dennis Haysbert) to Earth in one hell of a midseason finale cliffhanger. Part 2 finds Lucifer (Tom Ellis) dealing with those daddy issues, but as usual, the show is having plenty of fun along the way. The eight-episode second half of the season also features a musical episode (guest starring Debbie Gibson!) and the return of Eve (Inbar Lavi). And if you binge the season so fast that you need more, here are other shows that all fans of Lucifer will love. (Friday's rank: n/a)







2. Dog Gone Trouble

For fans of: Recognizing celebrity voices, anthropomorphic animals | Is it good?: If you like talking dogs

Big Sean and Pamela Adlon provide the voices of two dogs who form an unlikely friendship when one of them is suddenly ejected from his pampered lifestyle right into the big, scary city. (Friday's rank: n/a)







3. Home

For fans of: The vocal stylings of Rihanna, cute aliens | Is it good?: It's a sweet movie

This is a classic buddy comedy about a young girl (voiced by Rihanna) who teams up with an alien (voiced by Jim Parsons) to try and find her mother (voiced by Jennifer Lopez). The aliens in Home definitely feel like knockoff Minions, but it's an adorable movie nonetheless. (Friday's rank: 1)







4. Blue Miracle

For fans of: Fishing culture | Is it good?: Nah, but it'll be a cathartic watch if you need a good cry

Take your tear ducts for a spin with this heartwarming film about a Mexican orphanage that enters the world's biggest fishing tournament with a washed-up fisherman (Dennis Quaid) for a shot at glory. (Friday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Zombie gore, Tig Notaro | Is it good?: It's very Zack Snyder and a very good time

Zack Snyder, who gave us 2004's remake of the classic zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, returns to the undead with this Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as a soldier planning a casino heist in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas swarming with zombies who have evolved to be smart, faster, and more organized than their numb-skulled ancestors. Snyder. Bautista. Zombies. And somehow Tig Notaro? You know what you're getting with this movie: dumb fun. (Friday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Shows based on podcasts, true crime given the soap treatment | Is it good?: Not "good," but it'll keep you hooked

The second season of this soapy true crime show centers on Betty Broderick (played by Amanda Peet) and the dissolution of her marriage to Dan Broderick (Christian Slater), which ultimately ended in his death by her hand. (Friday's rank: n/a)







7. Ragnarok

For fans of: Norse mythology, ecology | Is it good?: It's a whole lot of fun

The Scandinavian series follows a young man who just may be the second coming of Thor, and he uses his power to fight a group of giants who have assumed human form and run a company that's contaminating the land with industrial pollutants. Yes, Norse mythology, YA storytelling, and a message of ecological conservation. (Friday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The comedy stylings of Chuck Lorre, watching elderly men be friends | Is it good?: People love it!

The only show on TV about two old dudes navigating Hollywood together is coming to an end. In Season 3, Sandy (Michael Douglas) mourns the death of his beloved agent (Alan Arkin) and tries to figure out what the rest of his life and career will look like without his buddy by his side. (Friday's rank: n/a)

9. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Friday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Seeking vengeance, melodrama | Is it good?: It's a solid and compelling revenge-mystery

The first season of this Mexican thriller, which follows a man who sets out to exact revenge on the people who framed him for his sister's murder, shot up Netflix's Top 10 when it debuted in March. In Season 2, Alex (Manolo Cardona) finds out new information about his sister that leads him to believe she wasn't who he thought, all while dealing with a new problem that threatens to send him back to prison. (Friday's rank: 5)







