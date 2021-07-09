Josh Dallas, Manifest NBC

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, July 9 sees the canceled NBC drama Manifest closing out the week in the No. 1 spot, to the surprise of no one. The No. 2 spot still belongs to the drama series Sex/Life, and coming in at No. 3 today is a new addition, the video game adaptation series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the ensemble film Mother's Day and the reality series Too Hot to Handle.

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Sex/Life

For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." Yeah, kind of! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







3. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

For fans of: Video games you can't play | Is it good?: It's pretty average

You know how they keep making all those movies based on video games? Now we have this TV show, which is based on the incredibly scary Resident Evil video game series. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Julia Roberts' Notting Hill wig | Is it good?: Even as far as big, stupid ensemble comedies go, this one's pretty stupid

Remember this type of movie? Where a bunch of celebrities star as zany characters with intersecting -- usually romantic -- storylines? Mother's Day is one of the most egregious examples of that phenomenon. The only thing notable about it is that there's some Julia Roberts wig overlap between it and a much, much better rom-com, Notting Hill. Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, and Kate Hudson star alongside Roberts. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Human connection, no, really | Is it good?: It's one of those shows you just can't look away from

You probably remember Too Hot to Handle from last year: the truly bonkers reality competition show about a bunch of hot single people who live in a house but can't hook up with each other if they want their prize money. Now it's back for Season 2! Happy summer indeed! (Yesterday's rank: 4)







6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







7. Major Grom: Plague Doctor

For fans of: Those freaky plague doctor masks | Is it good?: Uh, no

This Russian action movie is about a cop pursuing a killer who wears the mask of a plague doctor. Why not, right? (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







8. Fear Street Part One: 1994

For fans of: Teens in peril | Is it good?: It's corny but has a few good scares

Teens becoming involved in scary murders is par the course for slasher films, and Fear Street is no different. In this one, a group of high schoolers face off against the mysteriously evil killer who's been terrorizing their town. The film is, of course, an adaptation of R.L. Stine's book series, and, as you probably figured out, the first installment in a trilogy. (Yesterday's rank: 6)









For fans of: Will Ferrell's whole thing | Is it good?: Honestly, it rules

Talladega Nights might not get as much attention as the more famous Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy Step Brothers, but the story of Ferrell's NASCAR star who falls from grace holds up all these years later. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: The voice of Jack Black | Is it good?: It really is

It's hard to believe this movie about a lazy panda, voiced by Jack Black, who has to learn kung fu in order to save his home is actually good, but life is full of surprises. Angelina Jolie is also in this. (Yesterday's rank: 9)