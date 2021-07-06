Fear Street: 1994 Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Tuesday, July 6 finds the canceled NBC drama Manifest still in the No. 1 spot, which should surprise no one, while the No. 2 belongs to the new drama series Sex/Life. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the R.L. Stine movie adaptation Fear Street Part One: 1994, the ensemble film Mother's Day, and the reality series Too Hot to Handle.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in July 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, July 6







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Sex/Life

For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." Yeah, kind of! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







3. Fear Street Part One: 1994

For fans of: Teens in peril | Is it good?: It's corny but has a few good scares

Teens becoming involved in scary murders is par the course for slasher films, and Fear Street is no different. In this one, a group of high schoolers face off against the mysteriously evil killer who's been terrorizing their town. The film is, of course, an adaptation of R.L. Stine's book series, and, as you probably figured out, the first installment in a trilogy. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Julia Roberts' Notting Hill wig | Is it good?: Even as far as big, stupid ensemble comedies go, this one's pretty stupid

Remember this type of movie? Where a bunch of celebrities star as zany characters with intersecting -- usually romantic -- storylines? Mother's Day is one of the most egregious examples of that phenomenon. The only thing notable about it is that there's some Julia Roberts wig overlap between it and a much, much better rom-com, Notting Hill. Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, and Kate Hudson star alongside Roberts. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Human connection, no, really | Is it good?: It's one of those shows you just can't look away from

You probably remember Too Hot to Handle from last year: the truly bonkers reality competition show about a bunch of hot single people who live in a house but can't hook up with each other if they want their prize money. Now it's back for Season 2! Happy summer indeed! (Yesterday's rank: 2)







Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in July







For fans of: Will Ferrell's whole thing | Is it good?: Honestly, it rules

Talladega Nights might not get as much attention as the more famous Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy Step Brothers, but the story of Ferrell's NASCAR star who falls from grace holds up all these years later. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







7. The Ice Road

For fans of: Liam Neeson; that's basically all you need | Is it good?: Who cares?

Liam Neeson does his Liam Neeson thing in this thriller about an ice driver on a mission to save miners who are trapped underground. The real star of this movie is THE COLD. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







8.The Bureau of Magical Things

For fans of: Teens doing magic | Is it good?: It's definitely a silly time

This is one of those weird fantasy shows where the premise essentially boils down to "one teen girl is everyone's only hope." Here, the teen in question is trying to unite the human world with the magical world before an evil threat destroys them all. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







9. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







10. Fatherhood

For fans of: DADS | Is it good?: It's one of those classic "comedian goes serious" movies

Kevin Hart plays a recently widowed father raising his young daughter on his own. You can expect to see Hart's character struggling to do his daughter's hair, attending group meetings with new mothers, and probably wrestling with his fragile relationship to masculinity. (Yesterday's rank: 6)