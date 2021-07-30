Daniel Ezra, All American CW

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, July 30 finds the top spot still claimed by The CW's All American, which just added its third season to the platform, with the new three-part Love Is Blind reunion, After the Altar, coming in at No. 2 for the second day in a row. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by Virgin River, the new rom-com Resort to Love, and Blood Red Sky. Also, the soapy teen drama Outer Banks, which just dropped its second season, clocks in at No. 9, but we expect it to rise higher in the ranking over the weekend.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

For fans of: Sports, high school, the city of Los Angeles | Is it good?: It's a solid teen drama adults can enjoy too

In Season 3, the teen sports drama, which centers on an aspiring football star, takes on senior year as the high-stakes Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry becomes more personal than ever, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) begins to deal with his own personal trauma. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







2. Love Is Blind: After the Altar

For fans of: Uh, Love Is Blind -- this probably won't mean anything to you unless you watched Season 1! | Is it good?: It's pretty unnecessary, to be honest

If you've spent the past year wondering what happened to the people on Love Is Blind after they agreed to marry each other without ever meeting face to face, this reunion special will catch you up with the cast. Some of them are married, some of them are engaged, and some of them are broken up, which means they're going to bring tons of drama when they're forced to be in the same place once again. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







4. Resort to Love

For fans of: Weddings, people putting themselves in absurd situations | Is it good?: There are way better rom-coms out there

Christina Milian stars in this rom-com about an aspiring pop star who discovers she still has feelings for her ex-fiancé (Jay Pharoah) after agreeing to sing at his wedding. It's a little like My Best Friend's Wedding, but somehow even sillier. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







5. Blood Red Sky

For fans of: Supernatural surprises | Is it good?: It's a pretty great thriller that'll keep you on your toes

This horror-thriller about a mother and son trapped on a terrorist-hijacked flight has an absolutely wild, supernatural twist that I'll spoil only because the trailer does: Turns out the mom was a Nosferatu-looking vampire the whole time! (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Running fast, the DC superhero universe | Is it good?: Like a lot of long-running shows, it's been better, but it's still fun

In Season 7, which was recently added to Netflix, Team Flash seeks to take down Mirror Master once and for all, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with marriage issues, and in the middle of it all, there's even some time travel. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







8. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: The Goonies but worse | Is it good?: It's a guilty pleasure, but it's not for everyone

Outer Banks picks up in Season 2 right where it left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) now fugitives on the run, trying to track down the Royal Merchant's treasure. Things are also rapidly escalating back in North Carolina, with the group members still on the island uncovering a map that seems like it could lead to a whole new treasure hunt. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Zombies, long-running cable dramas | Is it good?: It's dipped in quality as the years have gone on, but if you're still here, you're still here

In its 10th season, which was just added to Netflix, TV's premiere zombie series centers on the group's preparation and war against the extremely creepy Whisperers, and also features the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan). (Yesterday's rank: 9)