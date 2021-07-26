Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner, The Last Letter From Your Lover Netflix

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, July 26 finds the top spot claimed by the supernatural thriller Blood Red Sky, bumping Virgin River down to the No. 2 spot for the first time in two weeks. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the NBC series Manifest, the romantic drama The Last Letter From Your Lover, and Never Have I Ever.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

1. Blood Red Sky

For fans of: Supernatural surprises | Is it good?: It's a pretty great thriller that'll keep you on your toes

This horror-thriller about a mother and son trapped on a terrorist-hijacked flight has an absolutely wild, supernatural twist that I'll spoil only because the trailer does: Turns out the mom was a Nosferatu-looking vampire the whole time! (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Friday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Friday's rank: 3)







4. The Last Letter From Your Lover

For fans of: '60s hairstyles, the forgotten art of love letter writing | Is it good?: Not really

Shailene Woodley stars in this romantic drama that looks like it could've been made in the early 2000s during the height of Nicholas Sparks fever. It centers on a modern-day journalist (Felicity Jones) who discovers a series of 1960s love letters that detail an affair between a socialite (Woodley) and the reporter (Callum Turner) writing a piece about her husband. (Friday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Teen romance, the voice of John McEnroe | Is it good?: The second season isn't as great as the first, but it's nice to have Devi back

Never have we ever missed John McEnroe's narration so much. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and friends are back for more high school hijinks in Season 2, which finds Devi feeling insecure about a new classmate as she tries to choose between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet)... unless she can find a way to date both at once. (Friday's rank: 2)

For fans of: The internet, vampires, seeing how Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart got famous | Is it good?: It's perfectly stupid

What is there to say about Twilight that hasn't already been said? The first adaptation of Stephanie Meyer's teen vampire romance books was a true moment, introducing us to human Bella (Kristen Stewart) and her undead boyfriend Edward (Robert Pattinson), but most importantly, it's the film that inspired a thousand memes. When people say "so bad it's good," they're talking about Twilight. (Friday's rank: 4)







For fans of: CGI babies, absurd fight sequences | Is it good?: It's a camp masterpiece

The fifth and final Twilight film has everything: a kid with a CGI'd face, a fight scene where people get their heads popped off like Barbie dolls, a montage of the previous four movies set to Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," Michael Sheen in white face makeup and a terrible wig. You'll laugh, you'll cry -- because you're laughing so hard. (Friday's rank: 6)







8. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Friday's rank: n/a)







9. Masters of the Universe: Revelation

For fans of: He-Man lore | Is it good?: It's fun on its own, but it's most fun for people familiar with the source material

Whether you're a lifelong fan of He-Man or you only know him from the classic "What's Going On?" video, you'll probably get some enjoyment out of this animated series, which is a direct sequel to the '80s cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and follows He-Man's (Chris Wood) battle against Skeletor (Mark Hamill) to prevent the end of the universe. (Friday's rank: n/a)







10. The Twilight Saga: New Moon

For fans of: Laughable depictions of depression, great soundtracks | Is it good?: Again, perfectly silly!

The second Twilight film (temporarily) breaks up Bella and Edward after he decides he's just too dangerous to be around her. This movie is probably most memorable for its ridiculous sad montage sequence, where Bella sits alone in her room for months without her man, which really has be seen to be believed. (Friday's rank: 5)