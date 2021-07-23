Melissa Roxburgh, Manifest Heidi Gutman/NBC

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, July 23 finds the top 2 spots still claimed by Virgin River and Never Have I Ever, but the NBC series Manifest — which could be saved from cancellation after all — has bumped Twilight down to No. 4 for the first time all week. But Twilight fever is still going strong, and the second film in the Twilight series, New Moon, clocks in at No. 5 today.

For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Teen romance, the voice of John McEnroe | Is it good?: The second season isn't as great as the first, but it's nice to have Devi back

Never have we ever missed John McEnroe's narration so much. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and friends are back for more high school hijinks in Season 2, which finds Devi feeling insecure about a new classmate as she tries to choose between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet)... unless she can find a way to date both at once. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: The internet, vampires, seeing how Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart got famous | Is it good?: It's perfectly stupid

What is there to say about Twilight that hasn't already been said? The first adaptation of Stephanie Meyer's teen vampire romance books was a true moment, introducing us to human Bella (Kristen Stewart) and her undead boyfriend Edward (Robert Pattinson), but most importantly, it's the film that inspired a thousand memes. When people say "so bad it's good," they're talking about Twilight. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







5. The Twilight Saga: New Moon

For fans of: Laughable depictions of depression, great soundtracks | Is it good?: Again, perfectly silly!

The second Twilight film (temporarily) breaks up Bella and Edward after he decides he's just too dangerous to be around her. This movie is probably most memorable for its ridiculous sad montage sequence, where Bella sits alone in her room for months without her man, which really has be seen to be believed. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: CGI babies, absurd fight sequences | Is it good?: It's a camp masterpiece

The fifth and final Twilight film has everything: a kid with a CGI'd face, a fight scene where people get their heads popped off like Barbie dolls, a montage of the previous four movies set to Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," Michael Sheen in white face makeup and a terrible wig. You'll laugh, you'll cry -- because you're laughing so hard. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Vampire vs. werewolf politics | Is it good?: There's a little too much going on, but if you're a fan, you're a fan

The third Twilight movie yet again puts Bella and Edward's romance to the test, as she's forced to choose between her boyfriend and her childhood friend Jacob (Taylor Lautner). (Yesterday's rank: 7)







8. Heist

For fans of: ...Heists! It's kind of in the title | Is it good?: It's not as good as it should be

For everyone who's ever wanted to learn a little more about some of the most famous heists in history -- how they went down, how they were pulled off, what happened after -- this is definitely the true crime docuseries for you. For the casual fan, things sometimes drag on too long and the criminals are portrayed as heroes. (Yesterday's rank: 8)







For fans of: Epic kids' movies | Is it good?: It's a worthy final chapter

This animated film is the final part of Guillermo del Toro's Tales of Arcadia franchise, which also consists of three TV seasons. This time around, the Guardians of Arcadia must band together to stop reawakened Titans from doing bad things, probably. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Weddings, suffering | Is it good?: It's all setting up for Breaking Dawn Part 2, which means it lags a little

In the second to last Twilight film, Bella and Edward get married! And then Bella immediately gets pregnant with Edward's demon baby, which puts her human body through untold horrors. This movie was intended for children. (Yesterday's rank: 9)