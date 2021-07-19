Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, July 19 finds the third season of the romance series Virgin River and the new season of the teen comedy Never Have I Ever still holding down the top 2 spots. All the highly memeable Twilight movies were recently added to Netflix, which of course means Twilight is at No. 3 today (and two of the other films in the series also cracked the top 10). Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the docuseries Heist and the new action movie Gunpowder Milkshake.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Friday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Teen romance, the voice of John McEnroe | Is it good?: The second season isn't as great as the first, but it's nice to have Devi back

Never have we ever missed John McEnroe's narration so much. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and friends are back for more high school hijinks in Season 2, which finds Devi feeling insecure about a new classmate as she tries to choose between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet)... unless she can find a way to date both at once. (Friday's rank: 2)







For fans of: The internet, vampires, seeing how Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart got famous | Is it good?: It's perfectly stupid

What is there to say about Twilight that hasn't already been said? The first adaptation of Stephanie Meyer's teen vampire romance books was a true moment, introducing us to human Bella (Kristen Stewart) and her undead boyfriend Edward (Robert Pattinson), but most importantly, it's the film that inspired a thousand memes. When people say "so bad it's good," they're talking about Twilight. (Friday's rank: n/a)







4. Heist

For fans of: ...Heists! It's kind of in the title | Is it good?: It's not as good as it should be

For everyone who's ever wanted to learn a little more about some of the most famous heists in history -- how they went down, how they were pulled off, what happened after -- this is definitely the true crime docuseries for you. For the casual fan, things sometimes drag on too long and the criminals are portrayed as heroes. (Friday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Watching all of your favorite actresses shoot guns | Is it good?: It's a whole lot of fun

You might not have known you wanted a movie starring Angela Bassett, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Karen Gillan, and Carla Gugino as members of an all-female assassin sisterhood protecting a little girl from a crime ring, but you certainly did want it. This is that movie! (Friday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Friday's rank: 4)







7. Fear Street Part Three: 1666

For fans of: Witches, pretty much | Is it good?: Just like the two Fear Street movies that came before, it's a great time

The third and final film in the Fear Street slasher-horror trilogy takes it back, way back to 1666 to get to the root of Shadyside's haunted past. Turns out it has a lot to do with witches and a series of witch hunts that made life miserable for teens centuries later. When in doubt, blame witches! (Friday's rank: n/a)







8. The Twilight Saga: New Moon

For fans of: Laughable depictions of depression, great soundtracks | Is it good?: Again, perfectly silly!

The second Twilight film (temporarily) breaks up Bella and Edward after he decides he's just too dangerous to be around her. This movie is probably most memorable for its ridiculous sad montage sequence, where Bella sits alone in her room for months without her man, which really has be seen to be believed. (Friday's rank: n/a)







9. Sex/Life

For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." Yeah, kind of! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Friday's rank: 6)







10. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

For fans of: Vampire vs. werewolf politics | Is it good?: There's a little too much going on, but if you're a fan, you're a fan

The third Twilight movie yet again puts Bella and Edward's romance to the test, as she's forced to choose between her boyfriend and her childhood friend Jacob (Taylor Lautner). (Friday's rank: n/a)