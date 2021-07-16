Lena Headey and Karen Gillan, Gunpowder Milkshake Reiner Bajo/Studiocanal SAS

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, July 16 finds the third season of the romance series Virgin River still holding down No. 1, while the new season of the teen comedy Never Have I Ever takes No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the new action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, the NBC drama Manifest, and the docuseries Heist.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 movies, as well as Netflix's Top 10 TV shows.

The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in July 2021

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, July 16







For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's certainly popular

It's almost hard to believe how popular Netflix's romance series is, but it's now in its third season, so clearly it's doing something right. Season 3 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar, Doc's (Tim Matheson) grim diagnosis, and Paige (Lexa Doig) leaving her son in the care of Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Bring on the romance, bring on the drama, bring on the quaint small town vibes. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Teen romance, the voice of John McEnroe | Is it good?: The second season isn't as great as the first, but it's nice to have Devi back

Never have we ever missed John McEnroe's narration so much. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and friends are back for more high school hijinks in Season 2, which finds Devi feeling insecure about a new classmate as she tries to choose between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet)... unless she can find a way to date both at once. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Watching all of your favorite actresses shoot guns | Is it good?: It's a whole lot of fun

You might not have known you wanted a movie starring Angela Bassett, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Karen Gillan, and Carla Gugino as members of an all-female assassin sisterhood protecting a little girl from a crime ring, but you certainly did want it. This is that movie! (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost | Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

A flight that was presumed missing for five years finally lands, and its passengers reintegrate into society, only to discover that there's a much deeper mystery going on that they work to unravel. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







5. Heist

For fans of: ...Heists! It's kind of in the title | Is it good?: It's not as good as it should be

For everyone who's ever wanted to learn a little more about some of the most famous heists in history -- how they went down, how they were pulled off, what happened after -- this is definitely the true crime docuseries for you. For the casual fan, things sometimes drag on too long and the criminals are portrayed as heroes. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

Looking for More Netflix Recommendations? Here are Best New TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in July







6. Sex/Life

For fans of: Sex scenes, mostly | Is it good?: It's fine

This new drama series looks like, as one YouTube commenter put it, "a dramatized mid-life crisis." Yeah, kind of! Basically, it's all about a bored suburban mom (Sarah Shahi) who gets in touch with her debaucherous past. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Heartwarming family dramedies | Is it good?: It's one of the sweetest shows on TV

In its fourth and final season, Atypical finds Sam (Keir Gilchrist) about to graduate college and figuring out where in the world he wants to go. You might cry, but you're supposed to. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







8. Cocomelon

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Bridgerton en Espanol, passionate disrobing of pantaloons | Is it good?: It scratches that historical romance itch

In 1720 Madrid, a widowed duke falls in love with a cook. Though not brimming with the budget and production values of Bridgerton, this romantic historical drama still has a fair amount of humpin' as the two (and others) GET IT ON. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







10. Fear Street Part Two: 1978

For fans of: Sequels, R.L. Stine | Is it good?: The first part was better, but it's entertaining

The second movie in the Fear Street trilogy takes us back to a summer camp at the tail end of the '70s, putting more teens in danger as their stay at Camp Nightwing is disrupted by a vicious killer. (Yesterday's rank: 8)